FINDING HER CALLING: Ruth enjoys bonding with families in maternal child health role

To get to this point, Ruth switched to pre-nursing from pre-med at the University of Nebraska – Omaha and then went to the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in Omaha for nursing classes.

She knew the director and, toward the end of nursing school, did her preceptorship in Columbus. The preceptorship is when a student goes out and works side by side with an active nurse.

“I got paired with Kim Eisenmann who is my current director and she was my preceptor,” she said. “When you start that process, you are more or less watching to see how to do things. And then by the end of the process, the goal is for you to be almost completely independent with that nurse still there to assist you.”

Essentially, the student would not be licensed but could potentially function as a nurse.

Eisenmann, the director of maternal child health, has worked at the hospital for 20 years in the OB department.

“I happened to be chosen by my boss at the time to be her preceptor,” Eisenmann said. “We worked together for several years on the floor … and then when I took the director job, the service line coordinator position came up and she applied for that.”

Ruth is a great nurse, she added.