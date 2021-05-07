FINDING HER CALLING: Ruth enjoys bonding with families in maternal child health role

The maternal child health department moved into a new unit this year. But so far, the new waiting room has sat mostly empty.
Christa Ruth, the maternal child health service line coordinator at Columbus Community Hospital, sat across from her boss in the waiting room on a recent day. Ruth has been working for 12 years at the hospital.
“I never really thought about a period in my nursing career that we’d be wearing masks 24 hours a day. So it is strange,” Ruth said. “This last year has been, let’s say extra stressful between COVID-19 and our unit move.”
Although Ruth said it was weird to see masked mothers holding their babies, she also noted the department was lucky as there were limited COVID-19 patients.
Not only were the nurses wearing PPE, but the women who were COVID-19 positive had to wear masks while they gave birth. Those who were COVID-negative could take theirs off during labor and delivery.
Ruth works in the maternal child health department now, but she has worked in the intensive care unit and acute care unit as well. She said she always knew she wanted to do something in medicine.
“When I was a child, I either wanted to be a vet or a doctor,” Ruth said. “Just over my years, I spent a lot of time around kids. I have several cousins and I grew up babysitting them … I learned quickly that I enjoyed kids.”
The former director, Diane Ward, was her neighbor, she added.
“When I was in high school, I was able to talk to her and she let me come in and shadow in maternal child health,” Ruth noted. “I realized, 'Yeah I really enjoyed OB, I really want to be involved in OB.'”
When she went to college, she initially thought she would be a doctor. But through her involvement in a pre-health professional organization, Ruth changed her mind.
“At that monthly meeting, they would bring in a health professional, from I mean every range of health care that you can think of,” she said. “I heard a physician speak and then I think it was the next month, I heard a nurse speak and I was like ‘Ooh, nope, I want to do nursing.”
The relationships formed between nurses and patients caught her eye.
“That’s when I realized I would prefer to be in a role where I can make that bond with that family and be with them more and help them through their hospital stay,” Ruth said.
Over her career, Ruth has formed relationships with patients that have made an impact on her.
“Being a small community hospital, you see a lot of patients you know personally as well as patients you’ve never met before,” Ruth said. “Labor and delivery is a very big point for any family and so if you can make a positive impact on them and build that relationship, it’s great.”
To get to this point, Ruth switched to pre-nursing from pre-med at the University of Nebraska – Omaha and then went to the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in Omaha for nursing classes.
She knew the director and, toward the end of nursing school, did her preceptorship in Columbus. The preceptorship is when a student goes out and works side by side with an active nurse.
“I got paired with Kim Eisenmann who is my current director and she was my preceptor,” she said. “When you start that process, you are more or less watching to see how to do things. And then by the end of the process, the goal is for you to be almost completely independent with that nurse still there to assist you.”
Essentially, the student would not be licensed but could potentially function as a nurse.
Eisenmann, the director of maternal child health, has worked at the hospital for 20 years in the OB department.
“I happened to be chosen by my boss at the time to be her preceptor,” Eisenmann said. “We worked together for several years on the floor … and then when I took the director job, the service line coordinator position came up and she applied for that.”
Ruth is a great nurse, she added.
“She’s got great skills, great nursing intuition,” Eisenmann noted. “She’s just very well-rounded and she’s got a great personality. She’s a great leader on our unit. She takes initiative.”
Ruth has worked at CCH and been a patient of the maternal child health department - Ruth gave birth to three children at the hospital.
“You’re very close to the people you work with, you spend a lot of time with them. In fact, sometimes I feel like you spend more waking hours with them than you do your family,” Ruth said. “You just feel safe and comfortable with them.”
Her coworkers represent a familiar face, basically. Throughout the pandemic, many patients saw masked faces as they gave birth. For example, nurses in a COVID room may not have their ID on them or it may be covered up
“I just think about how, not even for us – we’re used to it, but terrifying for them to have you know, masks, goggles, hairnets, everything on and they can’t see you at all,” she said. “The only good thing is if they’ve had a baby before they maybe know who you are or recognize you at least.”
