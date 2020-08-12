Finding her 'happy place': Eschliman finds hope in hometown following several difficult months

Editor's note: In honor of this being the week the 2020 edition of Columbus Days was scheduled to take place, The Telegram is publishing four profiles of local women named Dorothy tying into what was this year's Columbus Days' theme, "There's No Place Like Home," in honor of the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." A new story will be published each day through the rest of the week.
Dorothy Eschliman to this day remembers being teased for her first name as a child, and hearing just about every joke reference one could make to “The Wizard of Oz.”
“I would always be asked ‘Where’s your dog Toto?’ Or ‘Where are your ruby red slippers?’” she said, with a bit of a laugh. “I feel like I’ve grown into my name now, and I do have red cowboy boots!"
Undoubtedly so, according to those who know her best. Much like the fictional Dorothy Gale in the 1939 classic, Eschliman is compassionate, courageous and has calmly overcome the obstacles in her journey so far. In the last year, she’s had to put down a colt and lost her 37-year-old son, Michael, who passed away following a motorcycle accident in April.
“One thing that stands out about Dorothy is just her commitment to her family,” said longtime friend Jeanne Schieffer, who is president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. “She’s just very welcoming, giving and supportive. She makes you feel part of her family and she taught that to her kids … She has a good heart …”
A longtime resident, Eschliman said Columbus has given her a source of comfort through the good and bad.
“I love it here. I’ve told my husband, ‘you’ll never get me out of here,'” she said. “I just don’t think we could ever find a place that has everything we have right now.”
Eschliman was born in Columbus and is a Nebraska native, having grown up on a farm just west of Silver Creek. There, she developed a lifelong passion for horses thanks to her dad.
“He had me riding with him since I was about 2-years-old,” she recalled. “I ride for pleasure and simply enjoy being with the horses and our two golden retrievers, Emma and Maddie.”
Lately, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and following the passing of her son, she has relied on riding more than ever. She has six horses, including a baby that was born on May 17.
“It’s really where I find my happy place,” she said, noting all but two of her horses were born in her barn. “It’s just peace. I really feel close to our Lord, nature and freedom. I don’t have to prove myself to anyone. It’s just a nice openness.”
While growing up, her family moved to Rogers in neighboring Colfax County. She ended up graduating from Schuyler Central High School, going to business school in Omaha, got married and had a baby. She and her husband eventually moved to Columbus in 1983, as they desired to get away from the hustle-and-bustle of the big city.
“I feel safe in Columbus,” she said. “I like the slower pace of the smaller town, the convenience.”
Eschliman and her husband have a small acreage on the east side of town, which makes for a short commute to her work as an administrative assistant for the maintenance department at nearby Cargill. She’s been working at Cargill for the last 11 years, and previously spent 14 years at ADM. Her husband works as the regional manager for All Makes Office Equipment Co. in town, and they also own and operate Dan’s Tree Service.
When they’re not working, she enjoys riding, spending time with their grandkids, and joining her husband on cruises in their classic cars. They have participated in past Columbus Days parades, and, though she said it’s unfortunate the festivities couldn’t happen this year, she’s optimistic the celebration will return.
She also enjoys spending time with friends and family. Their daughter, Becky, who grew up in Columbus, now lives in Omaha with her husband, Jason, and four kids. They come up and enjoy what Columbus has to offer often. Her mother is a resident at Emerald Care in town.
Her late son left behind his wife, Megan, and twin 1-year-old boys. His passing remains difficult, but his spirit remains present with her and the rest of the family.
“Mike was the biggest part of me. He was just a wonderful man,” she said, noting he was enjoying life and living in Columbus. “God needed him. I can’t believe he’s gone.”
In July, she and her husband celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. The two have been known to travel the U.S. in the past, though Eschliman acknowledged the best of her travel days may be behind her.
“I love the roots that we have here. Both of our kids grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School. We have always been proud to be from Columbus because it’s a prosperous community, a safe place to live and raise a family, and we have lots of good friends here. We’ve had a very successful and rewarding life,” she said. “I love my family and I love where I live, and I’m thankful I can have my horses.
“Just like they say in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ‘there’s no place like home.’ That’s true for me – there IS no place like home.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.