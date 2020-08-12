Finding her 'happy place': Eschliman finds hope in hometown following several difficult months

A longtime resident, Eschliman said Columbus has given her a source of comfort through the good and bad.

“I love it here. I’ve told my husband, ‘you’ll never get me out of here,'” she said. “I just don’t think we could ever find a place that has everything we have right now.”

Eschliman was born in Columbus and is a Nebraska native, having grown up on a farm just west of Silver Creek. There, she developed a lifelong passion for horses thanks to her dad.

“He had me riding with him since I was about 2-years-old,” she recalled. “I ride for pleasure and simply enjoy being with the horses and our two golden retrievers, Emma and Maddie.”

Lately, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and following the passing of her son, she has relied on riding more than ever. She has six horses, including a baby that was born on May 17.

“It’s really where I find my happy place,” she said, noting all but two of her horses were born in her barn. “It’s just peace. I really feel close to our Lord, nature and freedom. I don’t have to prove myself to anyone. It’s just a nice openness.”