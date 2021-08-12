FINDING HER PATH: Scotus grad takes perpetual vows in August

Katie Wozny wasn’t like other young adults her age. One Christmas she asked her parents not to give her presents. For her mother, Sue Wozny, that signaled Katie beginning the journey to who she is today: Sister Teresa Marie.
“I just thought that was the strangest thing because that’s what we do at Christmas; we give gifts,” Sue said. “That just began that time when she really began to be detached from the world, really looking to Jesus for what he wanted from her. Even at that early stage was maybe (when we) understand the vows that she would eventually take, which are vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.”
The youngest of three daughters, Sister Teresa Marie graduated from Scotus Central Catholic in 2007. She recently completed the final step in dedicating her life to God – perpetual vows on Aug. 1.
But, the Sister noted, the Catholic faith has always been a big part of her life. She said her parents were her first school of faith. Time spent at St. Isidore’s elementary school and Scotus also made a significant impact on her journey.
“(I) was influenced by Fr. Jeff Loseke, who was my theology teacher when I was a sophomore and when I was a senior,” Sister Teresa Marie said. “He was an integral role in helping to foster a relationship with Jesus. The fostering of that relationship helped then, to know my future spouse then, but now my spouse Jesus.”
Sue said back then, her daughter began feeling she was meant for a different path in life.
“Even in high school, she was not so attached to worldly things and really fell in love with Jesus and at that time began to feel the call, that perhaps he was calling her to something special,” Sue added.
Wanting to get closer to Jesus, Sister Teresa Marie began attending Benedictine College – a Catholic-based school – in Atchison, Kansas, following her high school graduation. After three semesters at Benedictine, the sister started to see God’s plan for her. She had been spending more time with some Sisters through the Lincoln convent.
“… She was coming home from Thanksgiving and really speaking to the Lord and asking for his direction. He beautifully made it clear he really did want her to take this time from college to discern her true vocation,” Sue said. “It was at that time, in January 2009, that she began to spend more time at the School Sisters of Christ the King in Lincoln.”
Sue said having a daughter enter a convent was a very new experience for her. As part of Sister Teresa Marie’s vows to give herself to the Lord, she has limited communication with her family and visits home only about four times a year. Sue said she and her husband didn’t really understand at first what the vows would mean.
“Two of the School Sisters came to visit Sister Teresa and Charlie (Sue’s husband) in our home the summer before she entered and I can remember I asked them, ‘I hear that she’ll only come home four days a year and she’ll never be home for Christmas and she’ll never be home for birthdays. Why is that?’” Sue said. “It was Sister Mary Michael that gently said, ‘I guess you’ll have to think about what it means to give your life fully to Jesus Christ.’ I’ve never forgotten that.”
Sue said her other two daughters had a hard time saying goodbye to Sister Teresa Marie and not seeing her as part of the family like she was before. But, she added, it’s been a beautiful journey.
“We are so grateful to all the priests and our family and friends and our church family who have supported Sister and us as her family,” Sue said.
Sister Teresa Marie is a second-grade teacher at St. Teresa Catholic School in Lincoln. The sister said she feels honored and privileged to bring the children closer to Jesus.
“We make vows of chastity and obedience. With that vow of chastity, my heart belongs only to Jesus. I am wedded, I am married to him. I won’t have physical children of my own,” Sister Teresa Marie said. “…Really and truly, the students become my spiritual children.”
Her daughter had always been good with children, Sue noted, and it was strange at first to think that the sister would never become a mother.
“I can remember early on thinking, ‘Gosh, our little daughter would have made such a good mom…’ Sister Teresa told me early on, ‘Mom, I won’t be a mother like you think of it but I will be a mother to many souls,’” Sue said. “Certainly, we’ve seen that in her many years of teaching.”
Sue herself is a convert to the Catholic religion; her husband is the one who grew up in the faith. But, Sue still felt a great deal of happiness seeing Sister Teresa Marie being chosen to serve God.
“It was August of 2009 when we dropped her off at the convent and, when we left, I had never felt such profound joy and cried so many tears at the same time,” Sue said. “When she took final vows on Aug. 1, I felt that same way; the profound joy, and I cried a lot of tears.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.