FINDING HER PATH: Scotus grad takes perpetual vows in August

Sue said back then, her daughter began feeling she was meant for a different path in life.

“Even in high school, she was not so attached to worldly things and really fell in love with Jesus and at that time began to feel the call, that perhaps he was calling her to something special,” Sue added.

Wanting to get closer to Jesus, Sister Teresa Marie began attending Benedictine College – a Catholic-based school – in Atchison, Kansas, following her high school graduation. After three semesters at Benedictine, the sister started to see God’s plan for her. She had been spending more time with some Sisters through the Lincoln convent.

“… She was coming home from Thanksgiving and really speaking to the Lord and asking for his direction. He beautifully made it clear he really did want her to take this time from college to discern her true vocation,” Sue said. “It was at that time, in January 2009, that she began to spend more time at the School Sisters of Christ the King in Lincoln.”

Sue said having a daughter enter a convent was a very new experience for her. As part of Sister Teresa Marie’s vows to give herself to the Lord, she has limited communication with her family and visits home only about four times a year. Sue said she and her husband didn’t really understand at first what the vows would mean.