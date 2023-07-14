When someone is buried in a cemetery, they typically have a marker of some sort, a connection to the place where they're buried and maybe even a record proving where they are. For the students of many industrial Indian schools, however, this wasn't the case.

A new possible cemetery site has begun excavation in Genoa, near the Genoa Industrial Indian School, where four possible graves have been discovered. Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, is on-site with a unique connection: her mother went to the school. The people they're looking for, she said, may have even known her mother. This is a new experience for her.

"I've never been on a dig. My work has always been the return of remains from institutions like universities," gaiashkibos said. "People find things through stuff like construction, they contact state patrol, they contact me and (State Archeologist Dave Williams) but I've never been a part of a dig where we find graves."

The Genoa Industrial Indian School opened in 1884 and operated fully into the 1930s. In that time span, gaiashkibos said, over 20,000 students were brought to the 640-acre campus from a railroad stop in town. While the space itself was nice, she said, it wasn't a pleasant experience for the students.

As it was a vocational school, many of the older boys, gaiashkibos said, were trained to do certain skills, which were useful, but they would end up working for area farms and businesses.

"I've seen some letters and he (the superintendent) would specifically ask for strong older boys. Those boys would be coming here at 15, 17, 20, hadn't been to school, they were kindergarteners," gaiashkibos said. "They were out here digging ditches in these towns, forking the hay and doing all that work."

Some of these work situations, she said, were amicable and some were likely not. The separation from their families except for once every three years, she said, was one of the hardest parts.

"They were abused in the fact they were separated from their family. That in itself is abuse. If you were forbidden from speaking your language and you went home, you can't talk to your parents. As it evolved it was less so but in 1884, the first kids were all fluent speakers," gaiashkibos said.

The school employed the Pratt System, named after its creator, Richard Henry Pratt. Pratt founded the Carlisle Industrial Indian School, which set a precedent for industrial Indian schools across the United States. While standards and views have changed over time, gaiashkibos said, the original classes of kids were part of the failed experiment of the industrial Indian schools.

Genoa's school was the fourth of this kind in the country. Through this system, she said, the students were brought in from as far away as the Blackfeet tribe of Montana to be reformed into more "Victorian" children. Any remnant of their family's or nation's heritage was replaced by the school's uniformity, gaiashkibos said.

"To kill the Indian, you had to kill the language, kill the spiritual culture. Anything associated with your traditions, you couldn't do, 'you have to wear this Victorian dress, stay out of the sun, your hair has to be cut.' To us hair is sacred, they had to cut it off," gaiashkibos said.

The vocational training for girls, she added, consisted of baking, sewing and other traditional home skills or women's vocations at the time. Her mother was a baker until she passed.

The experience wasn't all bad, gaiashkibos added. As she mentioned, the campus was nice, they did learn some skills and have hobbies they enjoyed. The boys' basketball team competed quite a bit and their dairy cow team won several awards, which are on display in the Genoa Indian Industrial Museum. Kids being kids, she noted, some of the older boys carved their names into the beams of a nearby barn they worked in.

"Those boys lived here and the ones that got to go home, their grandchildren get to come back and see that," gaiashkibos said. "That name comes out of your hand in cursive writing and it's part of you, not like typing it with your computer."

The possible grave sites could be from any period, gaiashkibos said. Officially, 86 students between the ages of 3-22 years of age passed away in their time at the school, but she suspects the number may be higher from a myriad of causes. Primarily, disease was a concern and many children, on their three-year trips home, were sent back sick and likely perished on the journey or at home, which weren't recorded.

There's no certainty the site contains graves, State Archeologist Dave Williams said, but several factors lean in favor of the possibility. The team is pretty confident. They have done a lot of research on the area leading up to this excavation, approximately two years' worth.

"Our state archeology office got invited to help with the search for the cemetery almost two years ago. In that time we've done archival research, looked at old historical maps, aerial photographs, to see if those gave any clues," Williams said.

They used ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology over a 24-acre expanse, he said, to check for any notable changes in the sediment. The technology can sense where the soil has been disturbed and found four grave-shaped disturbances in the area they're excavating. Cadaver dogs also indicated human decay nearby.

"Last fall we teamed up with the Midwest Archeological Center which is a part of the National Parks Service, they specialize in geophysical investigation," Williams said. "We saw four different anomalies underneath the ground surface where the size, shape and depth looked very grave-like."

Their current goal, he said, is to establish the existence of one of the four and they'll see where things go from there. With 40 tribal groups being involved, Williams said, once they establish this is a grave site, they will have to get a consensus approval from all 40 tribes who had children at the school on whether to continue digging or leave the spot as it is and preserve the graves.

"Many of them had students die in the school so we need to reach out to all of them, let them know 'hey, we found remains here' and a decision will be made collectively with that group whether to preserve this area as a cemetery or come out, clear the area and exhume the other anomalies and do a re-burial at the request of the tribes," Williams said.

They are looking explicitly for human remains, gaiashkibos noted. Beyond a casket and maybe some artifacts from the school itself, they won't find any of the deceased's effects on them.

In addition, they have to work carefully, digging in stages, as each layer of soil they excavate must be documented in case something does pop up. They're currently at 5 feet of the estimated 8-foot depth of the anomalies they've detected, but nothing has been found as of July 13.