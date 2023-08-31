Office staff at Ag Park got a call nobody ever wants on the morning of Aug. 30.

A passerby reported to the main office that one of their horse barns was on fire.

Although no people or animals were injured, the fire is under investigation.

After being alerted about the fire, staff verified the claim and around 10:20 a.m., called the Columbus Fire Department, which arrived on scene quickly along with the Columbus Rural Fire Department.

Between the two, the fire was contained to just the one building and extinguished. The horse barn was totaled. As of noon Aug. 30, no source had been identified for the start of the fire.

According to a press release issued by the City of Columbus following the incident, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office will be assisting with investigation.