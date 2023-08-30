Mid-morning on Aug. 30, office staff at Ag Park received a call that one of the barns on the South side of the property behind the racetrack was on fire. After verifying, staff called the Columbus Fire Department. The fire was extinguished. Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray said that, as of noon, the department has yet to investigate but will release details as they come.
