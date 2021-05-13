Fire causes significant loss to Pillen Family Farms

An early morning fire on Wednesday resulted in the loss of 10,000 hogs and destruction of a building, both owned by Pillen Family Farms, in Petersburg.

Pillen Family Farms is headquartered in Columbus, 4438 Old Mill Road, but has milling operations in Albion, according to its website. The Albion and Petersburg area is located in nearby Boone County.

The fire occurred on the business’ property located approximately 17 miles west of Petersburg, according to Petersburg Fire Chief Neil Baumgartner.

The Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department received the first call at 3:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Baumgartner said.

“When I arrived on scene, it (the fire) had already (come) through the roof. So it was … very long, very, very large building long and probably 70-feet wide, I suppose,” Baumgartner said. “(It was) very hard to control being the building is tin – tin on the inside (and) tin on the outside … and it ran through the attic, and we could not stop it.”

Baumgartner said personnel acquired a backhoe to stop the spread of the fire.