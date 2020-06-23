Fire chief pleased with department's response to structure department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nobody was injured and there was no extensive damage reported following a Tuesday-afternoon structure fire in town, according to Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller.

A call came in about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday about the fire at 3-D Designs Inc., 1520 25th St., regarding the structure fire. Miller told the Telegram crews showed up and found moderate smoke in the building, noting employees had some moderate success extinguishing the flames themselves inside the facility. The fire itself was in the insulation behind an oven used for curing finish onto metal parts, so it took a few minutes to gain access.

All in all, Miller said firefighters got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. The chief was pleased to report no injuries or major damage, noting that it was the first time CFD had responded to a true structure fire since moving to its new facility on the west side of town earlier this month.

“It went smoothly,” Miller said. “It went really well.”

The chief added his appreciation to the volunteer firefighters and backup personnel who were ready to go at the nearby Charlie Louis Fire Station and the rural fire station.

Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.

