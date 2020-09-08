Fire Department considering burn ban

The Columbus Fire Department is considering an area-wide burn ban due to drought conditions, said Fire Chief Dan Miller.
It is in consideration and could happen at any time, Miller said. Under the ban, the department would revoke any burn permits and wouldn’t issue any others.
“Because of the overall dry conditions in the area, the fact that the crops are browning up. There’s been plenty of good weather this summer to get the burning done,” Miller said. “Now’s not the time to really start any open fires.”
The majority of Platte County is currently under D1, which is moderate drought, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha.
The far northeast corner has a severe drought. The southeast portion up to the western border is under abnormally dry conditions, which isn’t quite a drought, he said.
“We’re eyeing some precipitation that’s going to come through the area (this) week which could bring some much-needed rain to the area,” Petersen said.
The best thing for an area experiencing drought is a steady and prolonged rain, so there is more time and availability for that rain to soak into the ground, he said, versus when it comes down all at once, it just runs off.
When conditions are dry, there can be potential for fires.
“The main kind of thing that we worry about around here is grassland just because a large amount of green area is mainly agriculture so for the most part those are pretty well irrigated,” Peterson said. “When you compare that to the dry grasses those get much dryer and don't really have as much water stored in them so it makes it much easier for those to catch fire.”
Miller said vegetation is getting drier and starting to brown up and be more combustible.
“Not only grass and wooded areas and things like that but also the crops are starting to turn brown and turn mature for harvest (so) they become more combustible,” Miller said. “It’s easier to light on fire. Even with something like a cigarette being flicked out of a car window can sometimes start grassland on fire.”
People should be very careful with any kind of ignition source, he said, and should be aware they need an open burn permit to conduct any type of open burning.
“If you do get a burn permit, the fire needs to be attended and monitored constantly until the fire is out,” Miller said.
Last week, there was a fire by 4th Street and 24th Avenue that began as a controlled open burn, but got out of control after it was left unattended, he said.
The fire burned about two acres of a wooded area, trees and tall grasses. It also threatened a couple of buildings but didn’t get close enough to them prior to the fire department arriving, Miller said.
“You’re always liable for any property damage that you do by intentional open burning and that’s with the permit or without,” Miller said.
Under a burn ban, the potential consequences of a fire include that liability as well as taking resources out of the city and away from medical calls or building fires.
“(It) costs the taxpayers money,” Miller said. “There’s also the risk of firefighters or others getting hurt by as a result of the fire situation.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
