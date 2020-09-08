Fire Department considering burn ban

“The main kind of thing that we worry about around here is grassland just because a large amount of green area is mainly agriculture so for the most part those are pretty well irrigated,” Peterson said. “When you compare that to the dry grasses those get much dryer and don't really have as much water stored in them so it makes it much easier for those to catch fire.”

Miller said vegetation is getting drier and starting to brown up and be more combustible.

“Not only grass and wooded areas and things like that but also the crops are starting to turn brown and turn mature for harvest (so) they become more combustible,” Miller said. “It’s easier to light on fire. Even with something like a cigarette being flicked out of a car window can sometimes start grassland on fire.”

People should be very careful with any kind of ignition source, he said, and should be aware they need an open burn permit to conduct any type of open burning.

“If you do get a burn permit, the fire needs to be attended and monitored constantly until the fire is out,” Miller said.

Last week, there was a fire by 4th Street and 24th Avenue that began as a controlled open burn, but got out of control after it was left unattended, he said.