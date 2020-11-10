 Skip to main content
Fire department responds to accident at Menards
An accident at Menards in Columbus resulted in an injured employee being transported to the hospital, said Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller.

First responders were called out to Menards, 340 E 24th St., at 2:25 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

“Some materials fell on an employee on their leg,” Miller said. “They were alert and conscious upon our arrival and they were transported by private vehicle, not by ambulance.”

Police Chief Chuck Sherer said that the Columbus Police Department did not respond to the incident but, according to dispatch center’s call log, it was an on-the-job incident.

