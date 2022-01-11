Fire destroys College View trailer

A fire on Jan. 7 at an area trailer park caused irreplaceable damages to one trailer and some to another.

Around 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Fire Department was called to the scene at College View Trailer Park, 6082 54th St., where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the trailer. Columbus Interim Fire Chief Kyle Lingenfelter said the firefighters weren’t able to directly “attack” the fire from the inside but worked on it from the outside. A few hours passed before crews -- CPD along with the help of Columbus Rural Fire Department -- were able to put out the flames, Lingenfelter said.

There were no injuries from the fire, Lingenfelter said. However, with the trailer being a complete loss, the American Red Cross is working with the tenants in helping them find a place to live, he added.

He said the source of the fire came from a heating device that was used to try and unthaw the trailer’s frozen water pipes, which were located underneath the trailer. The device was placed too close to combustible material found in the trailer, Lingenfelter said. He continued saying, the high winds that day also made the fire worse as it was “feeding the fire.”

“Unfortunately, it kind of started underneath the trailer and spread inside,” he said. “… It was a complete loss to the trailer.”

A nearby trailer experienced heat damage and a shed was also destroyed in the fire, Lingenfelter said.

Lingenfelter also encouraged folks to stay safe in the colder months, saying the CFD sees around a 30% increase in house fires over the winter.

Lingenfelter previously told The Columbus Telegram most of the calls are related to space heaters. People will plug the devices into power strips, which are not meant for space heaters, Lingenfelter said. He added they need to be plugged into the wall and not on an extension cord.

Lingenfelter added most space heaters are now designed that if they are tipped over, they will turn off. But older models do not have this feature and they will remain on and can potentially start a house fire, he added.

“The issue has been space heaters, heating appliances in power strips and overloading the outlet,” he said. “It’s been a huge issue. It’s still been the problem. … You have to make sure everything is in good working condition and that you’re following the safety precautions that they have. You’ve really got to watch that because this is the time of year where we really see a lot of fires.”

Also, smoke detectors can help prevent fires. To check and see if they are working, they can be inspected by the American Red Cross through its Sound the Alarm program. Through the program, a fire safety inspection can be done in which the Red Cross or a member of the fire department will examine the house. For more information, call 1-833-422-1751.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.