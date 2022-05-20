 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire reported at Columbus home

Columbus Fire Department

A sign of Columbus Fire Department at its new headquarters, 4630 Howard Blvd. 

 Hannah Schrodt

Two people were removed from a May 19 fire in Columbus.

According to a May 20 press release from the Columbus Fire Department, crews were alerted to a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street at 8:20 p.m. While en route, they were notified that people were reportedly trapped in the structure.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the two-story residence and received confirmation two occupants were trapped. Personnel then began a rescue tactic to remove the people from a second-story window.

Prior to the department’s arrival, one person was able to escape. Personnel made entry and removed the second individual. Both people were transported to Columbus Community Hospital. As of the press release, their conditions were unknown.

The home suffered significant fire and water damage, according to the press release. The fire was contained to the second story of thee residence.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

The fire is being investigated by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

