Firefighters keep pressing on: City officials talk virus procedures

Procedures have been set in place to help the Columbus Fire Department keep its employees safe from COVID-19 while still providing emergency services to the public.
“Our primary mission is to maintain the emergency health system through this crisis,” Fire Chief Dan Miller said.
These goals include preventing first responders from falling ill, taking steps to ensure the health system isn’t overstrained and preventing overuse of the system from non-emergencies.
The 911 operators are asking callers a series of questions relating to potential exposure to COVID-19.
“It’s so we go in with a full awareness of the situation,” Miller said.
First responders are still wearing full gear while responding to car accidents and fires. For medical calls, employees will be outfitted in N95 masks, gloves and, depending on the case, bodysuits.
Even though the medical call may not be related to COVID-19, first responders are still taking these steps as young, healthy individuals may not display many symptoms.
Both fire department employees and volunteers are screened every day for COVID-19 symptoms and those who are feeling ill are encouraged to stay home. Social distancing is recommended and telecommunication conferences are utilized to limit in-person contact.
“So far, we’ve had no employee or volunteer fall to illness but we’re still exercising caution,” Miller said.
According to the chief, those who suspect they have COVID-19 will not always need emergency transport. Residents who show mild symptoms may need to self-quarantine and contact their health care provider and the East-Central District Health Department’s hotline.
On the other hand, those experiencing the following symptoms should call 911: Difficulty breathing, a fever of 101 degrees or higher, body aches, headaches, mental confusion, blueish lips or face, severe fatigue or weakness and/or pressure on their chest.
“We’ve actually had a reduction in calls and I think it’s because the East-Central District Health Department has been working to educate the public on the symptoms,” Miller noted.
Keeping non-emergency transportation down also helps keep first responders safe as after each transport of a sick individual, ambulances must be thoroughly decontaminated and the responders and their clothing cleaned, which can take several hours.
Additionally, those who are moderately ill and need to visit the hospital or doctor’s office are asked to call ahead and arrange their own method of transportation if possible.
Meanwhile, construction on the Columbus Fire Department’s new facility on the west side of town is tentatively estimated to be finished on May 1 assuming there are no unforeseen delays. Miller said that new features in the building will assist in keeping employees healthy.
“There are a lot of details that go into operating a new building,” Miller said. “It’s more hygienic.”
These features include more handwashing stations, increased space to open and clean units, a positive pressurized living space to stop the spread of illnesses, extra laundering facilities and a limited exposure exhaust filtration system for vehicles.
The new building is being constructed on land located just north of Howard Boulevard/U.S. Highway 81 between 46th and 47th avenues. It and the new Columbus Police Department, which opens next week, were funded via a $16 million bond voters approved back in May 2018.
In-person access to the current downtown fire department is limited as is similar access to City Hall, the Columbus Police Department, the Columbus Public Library and the Columbus Community Center.
“We’ll probably be extending those closures,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said.
Columbus Area Transit is still functioning but riders are being screened for signs of illness.
For now, minor property incidents and fender benders are currently not being responded to as they are considered non-essential.
“Fender benders are the type that can be handled by taking down the other people’s information and talking with insurance companies,” Bulkley said.
City services are continuing, though in-person visits are not allowed.
“I’m sure some city services are inconvenient because they (residents) can’t come in but there’s still access,” he noted. “I think we’re in good shape.”
Similar to the fire department, other city employees who are not feeling well are encouraged to stay home.
As of press time Thursday, three people in Platte County have tested positive for COVID-19. For all of these individuals, the cases are considered travel-related with no evidence of community transmission within Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties, said the East-Central District Health Department Wednesday.
Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing, limiting travel within Nebraska, washing their hands often or using hand sanitizer and avoiding those who are sick.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.