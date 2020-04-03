Firefighters keep pressing on: City officials talk virus procedures

“So far, we’ve had no employee or volunteer fall to illness but we’re still exercising caution,” Miller said.

According to the chief, those who suspect they have COVID-19 will not always need emergency transport. Residents who show mild symptoms may need to self-quarantine and contact their health care provider and the East-Central District Health Department’s hotline.

On the other hand, those experiencing the following symptoms should call 911: Difficulty breathing, a fever of 101 degrees or higher, body aches, headaches, mental confusion, blueish lips or face, severe fatigue or weakness and/or pressure on their chest.

“We’ve actually had a reduction in calls and I think it’s because the East-Central District Health Department has been working to educate the public on the symptoms,” Miller noted.

Keeping non-emergency transportation down also helps keep first responders safe as after each transport of a sick individual, ambulances must be thoroughly decontaminated and the responders and their clothing cleaned, which can take several hours.

Additionally, those who are moderately ill and need to visit the hospital or doctor’s office are asked to call ahead and arrange their own method of transportation if possible.