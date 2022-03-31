Firefighters union holding town hall

Local firefighters are hoping to educate the public on the ins and outs of their job during a town hall meeting scheduled for next week.

The Columbus Professional Firefighters Local 1575 is holding the event at 7 p.m. on April 7 at the Columbus Fire Department’s main station, 4630 Howard Boulevard.

“We're trying to educate the public in what we do, the way we respond to things and why and also why we need as many people on calls,” said Jojo Dunn, firefighter and president of the union. “We hear a lot of – and so does the city – complaints about why do we take the fire engine to ambulance calls when it's an ambulance call, why are we wasting fuel and all those other things.”

The town hall will include videos explaining the procedures for different types of calls.

Dunn provided an example of a cardiac arrest call.

“There's a guy who needs to do the airway. There's somebody who needs to do the cardiac monitor, there's someone who needs to do the IV and drugs. There's someone who's got to run the call,” he said.

Additional manpower is also needed these days because of a population that is aging and is physically larger. People don’t usually have a medical emergency in the middle of a spacious area, he added, it tends to be in a small bathroom or they get wedged in a cramped area.

“It's not uncommon for us to have larger people that sometimes we need four people to carry them,” Dunn said.

“That's the main reason why we're running the fire engine with the ambulance, is for help for manpower. Another reason is that it allows us to keep a fire response ready at all times. If we were to take staff off of the engine and put them on the ambulance as extra help, then that would negate our immediate fire response.”

A quick response time is critical, Dunn said, as materials used to build items these days burn more quickly than traditional material like natural fibers and cotton.

Another side of the town hall will be showing the community the need for additional staff. Currently, the Columbus Fire Department has 18 career firefighters, one chief and one assistant chief.

Dunn added that there are about 30 to 40 volunteer firefighters “on the books” but only about 10 respond to calls regularly. As such, the department can only guarantee that the career firefighters will respond, but it can be difficult for volunteers to do so.

“Their jobs don't let them out like they used to. There's the home life, nowadays kids are doing 4,000 events, and so they can't always respond,” Dunn said. “…We're only guaranteed the staff that we have when we leave.”

According to Dunn, the Columbus firefighters have a high call volume but the lowest amount of staff of cities of its size in Nebraska. Dunn said previous administration had been resistant to expanding staff, but progress is being made with the current fire chief and city administrator.

Another part of the issue is that while the fire department does receive interest, those applicants don’t always meet qualifications. All firefighters need to be an EMT and certain training is preferred, Dunn added.

The town hall is scheduled to last about two hours, and cookies and coffee will be provided.

Aaron Perez, a Columbus firefighter and EMT, said they are hoping to have a large presence from the department’s career staff. He noted that he’s met people who were unaware that Columbus had career firefighters. The town hall will be a way for people to meet their local firefighters, he said.

“If we can meet some of the people from town, they can put a face to us and let them know that we are here for them. We are open to them bringing questions. It doesn't have to be just on this topic specifically,” Perez said, noting this can include basic inquires.

“We do hear what some of their concerns are and we'd like to know them if they can bring them here, we'd like to talk about it with them.”

Dunn said he hopes the event to be an enlightening one for community members.

“They will see what it truly takes for us to do our job, the amount of staff needed to do the job and do it the best we can do it and give the public the best service that we can,” he added. “That is always our goal is to provide the best service to the City of Columbus and the surrounding area with the best service that we can provide.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

