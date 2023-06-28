As fireworks stands pop up on seemingly every street corner, each one has to bring something unique to the table. The stand at Foreman Lumber, 3970 23rd St., does just that with an unlikely collaboration between two local non-profits.

Big Pals Little Pals and the Columbus Homebuilders Association have partnered for the June 25 through July 4 fireworks season to run a stand together. The effort came to be when Steve Long, president of the Columbus Homebuilders Association, was trying to figure out how to staff a stand, Secretary/Treasurer Hollie Olk said.

"He was looking at a way of raising additional funds to support the association’s costs and the state had talked about maybe doing a fireworks stand," Olk said.

The state organization originally wanted to have stands across the state work together but it was ultimately decided each chapter would work alone. Like other social clubs, the association has seen lower membership in recent years, Olk said, adding they weren't sure if they'd have people to work the stand. Being on the board for Big Pals Little Pals, she said, she got to talking with Executive Director Aimee Heesacker and the collaboration fell into place.

"We knew we wouldn’t have enough people in the association available to man a stand for 10 days and I had just gotten on the Big Pals Little Pals board," Olk said. "They were looking for suggestions and we asked them if they wanted to participate and we would make a sizeable donation to them."

Heesacker said the proceeds that will go to Big Pals Little Pals will go to the organization's usual costs, such as resources for little pals, education for big pals and supplies for the big pals and little pals to do activities together. Big pals, little pals, board members and volunteers from both organizations will staff the stand.

"We provide monthly match activities, coordinated events for big an little pals. We do feed them a hot meal once a month at these events, we do scholarships for little pals to continue their education," Heesacker said. "We provide tools to little pals so they can achieve life goals and community support with partner agencies to provide assistance and resources when needed."

The homebuilders association, Olk said, represents professional homebuilders in situations where their livelihoods may be affected and where their expertise is needed. Additional funding through this initiative by the organization at large helps fund the individual chapters' efforts.

"If the city is looking at changing some of their codes, they reach out to us to talk to us about what would be a good way of improving this or look to us for suggestions," Olk said. "We try to represent those in the industry when legislation affects our members or building codes."

The stand will be open from June 25 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Military and first responders get 20% off.