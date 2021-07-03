Firework stands seeing steady business in Columbus

Last year, fireworks were flying off the shelf, according to Columbus High School Band Director Jeff Peabody.
Peabody and the CHS Marching Band have held a fireworks stand for the past few years. The instructor said during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 people were stuck at home, meaning one activity that they could do was fire off firecrackers.
“Really, the first thing that people could go out and do was sell or buy fireworks,” Peabody said. “It was really happening. All 10 days we sold a bunch.”
CHS band’s fireworks stand - which is in the Hy-Vee parking lot, 3012 23rd St. - is one of several booths that have opened in preparation for the Fourth of July weekend.
A portion of the Hy-Vee stand’s funds will go toward the high school program, Peabody said. He said the proceeds will help the color guard, drum line and marching band. The funds will help with travel costs and the group’s drum line equipment, Peabody added.
Peabody said his booth has a variety of products, which are supplied by Bellino Fireworks.
Bellino first began in Papillion but has since branched out to other states, including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Arizona, according to the fireworks business’ website.
At the CHS band’s tent, they have items ranging from 99 cents to $160. Additionally, 14 different items are listed as buy one get three for free.
“There’s crackling balls, smoke balls, sprinklers, fountains and other cakes as well. It’s a very good variety from top to bottom," said Peabody.
He added the most popular one has been a cake called 1776, which is an 8-ball shot that holds 300 grams – the most a firework can legally be is 500.
Meanwhile, not far away from the CHS marching band’s tent, the high school’s vocal music group has set up shop in the parking lot of the Super Saver, 3318 23rd St.
Ann Brittenham, whose daughter, Olivia, is in the vocal music group, said this was the first year the team has set up a booth. Although this is the group’s first year, she said Bellino Fireworks – which also supplies the vocal group’s fireworks – staff told them they are around the usual sales mark.
Brittenham said the funds from the stand will go toward a trip to Pasadena, California, new choir rooms, a workshop over Christmas break and a music camp that begins next week.
“We’re hoping to learn a lot,” Brittenham said.
Brittenham said one of the more popular items is a roll of 500 firecrackers which costs 99 cents.
“Those have been flying off the shelf,” she said.
Peabody said while the numbers this year haven’t been as high compared to the year prior, they are still seeing a lot of sales compared to 2019.
“(We’re) still well ahead of the pace from two years ago,” Peabody said. “… This year has been good. I think we’re celebrating our freedom again.”
The booths are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until July 4.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.