Firework stands seeing steady business in Columbus

Last year, fireworks were flying off the shelf, according to Columbus High School Band Director Jeff Peabody.

Peabody and the CHS Marching Band have held a fireworks stand for the past few years. The instructor said during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 people were stuck at home, meaning one activity that they could do was fire off firecrackers.

“Really, the first thing that people could go out and do was sell or buy fireworks,” Peabody said. “It was really happening. All 10 days we sold a bunch.”

CHS band’s fireworks stand - which is in the Hy-Vee parking lot, 3012 23rd St. - is one of several booths that have opened in preparation for the Fourth of July weekend.

A portion of the Hy-Vee stand’s funds will go toward the high school program, Peabody said. He said the proceeds will help the color guard, drum line and marching band. The funds will help with travel costs and the group’s drum line equipment, Peabody added.

Peabody said his booth has a variety of products, which are supplied by Bellino Fireworks.