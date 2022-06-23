Fireworks caution urged in dry conditions

With the dry conditions seen throughout Northeast Nebraska, it’ll be more important than ever during the upcoming holiday to use fireworks cautiously.

“During the Fourth of July, we do see an obvious increase in firework injuries or small fires, grass fires, stuff like that,” said Columbus Fire Capt. Chris Warren.

This year, that risk will be even higher.

“When our heat and our heat index and the wind continues to stay up like this, it does dry out the ground and the grass,” Warren said. “Despite the fact that it may have rained the day before or even a couple of days before, that grass can still be extremely dry. This year is going to be a difficult time with fireworks, we could see an increase in grass fires.”

One major precaution people can take is to make sure to following the instructions listed on the fireworks’ packaging.

“The fireworks industry is taking the time to print those safeties and those directions on the fireworks for a reason,” Warren said. “Printing those out does cost money that they would much prefer to save, but they want to make sure that the community and the people in general are taking those safety precautions when lighting those fireworks.”

Residents should also understand what type of display the firework is before setting it off, Warren noted. For example, he said, people should be aware if a firework they have shoots a fireball up into the air, so they don’t place it under a tree.

“There is an off chance that it can set fire to that tree and then also understanding the longevity of the firework, how long it generally takes to burn,” Warren said, noting that the firework can still be burning after it is done discharging. “If you just take that firework and you toss it into some dry grass, or in a group of other fireworks, it could still ignite or catch fire.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start more than 19,000 fires and send over 9,000 people to the emergency room each year in the United States. The organization offers the following fireworks alternatives: glow sticks; red, white and blue silly string; and outdoor movie nights.

The United States Product Safety Commission also offers these fireworks tips:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

