Fireworks show promises serious action

Editor's note: This is the second story in a three-part series previewing the upcoming "Red, White, KaBoom!" celebration. Read the previously published story on our website! The final installment will publish Friday.
This year’s "Red, White, KaBoom!" fireworks show is going to be different than in the past – and it almost didn’t happen, said Midwest Pyrotechnics LLC co-owner Ryan Peterson and Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer.
While in other years the fireworks were synced to music in what Peterson calls a “pyro-musical,” this year it will be more of fireworks with music playing in the background. Friday's display, set to commence about 10 p.m., will also have larger fireworks that will be more visible from farther away than from up close.
“We are tailoring the show to not do any small stuff to where people need to be close to it to see it. It’s going to be more of the better view is the distant view type of show,” Peterson said. “They don’t want people to congregate. It will not be even remotely close to the same kind of show. It will be more big stuff filling the sky.”
This year, the syncing of the music to the fireworks won’t happen because, in this case, the timing doesn’t matter. Sound and light travel at different speeds, so every half-mile further away someone is there will be half a second difference between the sound and the light, he said.
For Peterson, planning a show during this pandemic was a challenge with all the restrictions, and ultimately, a learning experience. One of the big challenges was finding a location from which to launch the fireworks.
“I helped out in brainstorming any ideas. I probably made 10 trips to Columbus looking at shoot sites, discussing Zoom meetings. I was in the tractor during my Zoom meetings, I was in my semi during Zoom meetings. We had a lot of discussion and spent an enormous amount of time just to get a shoot site,” he said.
It took six to eight weeks to find a site, Peterson said.
“Every other day something was happening,” he added.
Peterson said he worked with Schieffer and the Chamber to find a site, adding that Schieffer was excellent to work with.
Before they found the current site, Columbus High School, the Chamber and Peterson looked at about seven different locations and discussed canceling the event, said Schieffer.
“It was something we had to kind of talk through. We all wanted to have it,” she said. “'Can we have it?' 'Where can we have it?'"
Now that they have found the site, Schieffer said it is important to be respectful of the area, including fields where farmers have planted crops. She noted that there has been positive feedback.
“We get a groundswell and have seen a lot of people send us comments that they’re glad they have something positive to look forward to, something that’s traditional, something that’s normal," Schieffer said. "It’s nice to see those kinds of comments.”
She said there’s a lot of gratitude and community support.
“The Chamber is really excited. We applaud our volunteers,” Schieffer said. "It’s a pretty special community. We want to make sure people know that they care about them, our veterans and the community alike.”
The whole effort was collaborative, she noted.
Schieffer said CPS has been through a lot this year with online learning, stressing that finding a site was possible because of the generosity of CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and district staff.
"It worked out to where we could use our north field at our high school for that," Loeffelholz said. "The community has been really good to us as a school district. We thought this would be a good opportunity for us to give back and be a community partner."
He said he loves fireworks and in these times it will be a good event where families won't have to worry about being locked up inside.
"I think it's important just to get back to some normalcy, and you know, anytime we can give something back to the community," he said. "Obviously since March, it's been an odd spring."
Peterson agreed and said Loeffelholz was an important part.
“If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t have a show in Columbus this year,” Peterson said. “I cannot speak any higher of him. He wanted this to happen for the town just as much as we were trying to make it happen for Columbus.”
At the high school, 3434 Discoverer Drive, they will be launching basically all artillery-type shells, he added, which go high up in the air.
“There will be more stuff going on constantly as compared to before. The sky should be filled for 18 minutes. There will be at least 2 shells that go off every 3.5 seconds,” he said. “There will be nothing that doesn’t go at least 500 or 600 foot in the air. The people that are closer might not have as good of a show as the people who are farther away.”
There will be hearts and three-dimensional cubes, among others. They will be shooting more patterns and twice as many big shells as they’ve ever had. Peterson does a lot of his shows this way and said he is excited.
“I’m so excited that we actually with all the efforts that were put between me and the Chamber and the Columbus High School that we actually get to have a show in Columbus. Excites me more than anything in the world,” Peterson said.
Normally, everything would be ready a month in advance but they waited until Tuesday to make sure there weren’t any changes. He said it is extremely stressful doing it all in one week.
“But it’s worth it. The fact we’re having a show, I am very excited,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.