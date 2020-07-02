Fireworks show promises serious action

Peterson agreed and said Loeffelholz was an important part.

“If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t have a show in Columbus this year,” Peterson said. “I cannot speak any higher of him. He wanted this to happen for the town just as much as we were trying to make it happen for Columbus.”

At the high school, 3434 Discoverer Drive, they will be launching basically all artillery-type shells, he added, which go high up in the air.

“There will be more stuff going on constantly as compared to before. The sky should be filled for 18 minutes. There will be at least 2 shells that go off every 3.5 seconds,” he said. “There will be nothing that doesn’t go at least 500 or 600 foot in the air. The people that are closer might not have as good of a show as the people who are farther away.”

There will be hearts and three-dimensional cubes, among others. They will be shooting more patterns and twice as many big shells as they’ve ever had. Peterson does a lot of his shows this way and said he is excited.

“I’m so excited that we actually with all the efforts that were put between me and the Chamber and the Columbus High School that we actually get to have a show in Columbus. Excites me more than anything in the world,” Peterson said.