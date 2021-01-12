Firing up the grill for a good cause: Pitmasters all set for 'Big Game' nonprofit benefit

“Like a couple of preorders I got already, we’ll probably deliver if not Saturday night then Sunday morning so that way they can have it in time for the game that night,” Brewster said. “If they want it Saturday night, we can make it happen but it’s just a matter of, well, waiting for all the meat to cook.”

Brewster is hoping the weather cooperates that weekend so more people will be inclined to stop by the fundraiser.

“It’s mostly not the cold that bothers us; as long as we don’t get an ice or snowstorm the night before or the day of because that keeps a lot of people at home,” he said. “We like to see nice weather so that people come out. Especially after the holidays now and the mask mandate is being lifted now, people won’t be so afraid to come out.”

Kollath said that any donation, big or small, is greatly appreciated by the Center for Survivors. Especially as within the past few months, she added, the nonprofit has seen an increase in clients.