First boy and first girl of 2022 born at CCH

The first boy and first girl born in 2022 have been welcomed at Columbus Community Hospital.

The very first baby, a boy named Enzo Gutierrez Carrillo, came into this world on Jan. 2 at 2 a.m. weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. He is the son of Danais Carrillo Torres and Michael Gutierrez Nunez of Columbus.

The parents, who are originally from Cuba, noted their surprise at Enzo being the first baby of the New Year.

“We weren’t expecting it,” the couple said, as translated from Spanish.

Enzo joins an older sibling, Angelo, who is 11.

Nunez is employed at Cargill while Torres is a stay at home mom. Torres, who was set to be released on Tuesday with Enzo, said she was looking forward to taking her new child home.

“We’re very happy and eager to go home,” Torres said, as translated from Spanish.

Addison Tate Lovell became the first girl born in 2022 on Jan. 3 at 10:03 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 inches long. Addison is the first child of Amanda Bennett and Jonathan Lovell of Columbus. Bennett is a Seward native while Jonathan is originally from Columbus.

The couple noted they were surprised upon hearing they had the first baby girl of the year.

“We were kind of joking about it,” Bennett said, adding they thought there would be another baby to be the first born in 2022. They were unaware the hospital recognized both the first boy and first girl, she said.

The new parents said they were feeling nervous about taking Addison home. Both Bennett and Addison had been set to be released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel more confident than I did when I was pregnant,” Bennett said. “I definitely had a lot of worries.”

But, she added, they have a good support system from family and friends.

“We got some good advice and tips,” Jonathan said.

Bennett is a registered nurse at Columbus Family Practice. She graduated from nursing school this past May. Jonathan is employed at Gilmore and Associates in Columbus.

“I'm excited to take her home, show her where she's going to live,” Bennett said.

Both sets of couples received a bouquet of gift cards – the gift cards valued at about $50 each – for having the first babies of the year. The first babies of the year also received swaddle blankets designating them as a “2022 baby” – Enzo received a blue blanket while Addison wore her pink one on Tuesday. The family of the first baby in 2021 received a year’s supply of diapers and a Pack ‘N Play while the surprises in previous years have included gift baskets.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

