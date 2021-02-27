First COVID variant reported in East-Central's jurisdiction

One of the first known cases of the California variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.429, has been identified and confirmed in the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) jurisdiction, it was announced Saturday.

A total of 13 cases, from four different health jurisdictions, have been confirmed in Nebraska, including nine in Douglas County, two in Public Health Solutions (comprised of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties), one in Lancaster County, and the one in the ECDHD jurisdiction (Boone, Colfax, Nance, and Platte counties).

Less is known about B.1.429 than other variants. It was first identified in California, and was discovered more recently than other variant strains of COVID-19. Similar to other variants, it has been spreading throughout the United States and is likely more contagious.

Testing platforms like Test Nebraska and others will still produce a “positive” result for the B.1.429 variant (and other variants). It is expected that vaccinations will remain effective. Nebraskans are encouraged to register now for the vaccine at vaccinate.ne.gov and to get the vaccine when it is available to them. As researchers learn more about B.1.429, it remains as important as ever to continue masking, distancing, and avoiding the three C’s: Crowded Places, Close Contact, and Confined Spaces.