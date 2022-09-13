First Friends of Music concert set for next week

Fans of James Taylor will have the chance to enjoy the sound of his music through the Friends of Music’s first concert of the season being held next week.

How Sweet It Is will perform on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Nantkes Performing Arts Center located at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St. in Columbus. The six concert series runs from September into the spring.

“I think this year's selections are diverse and there's a little bit of everything,” Friends of Music Executive Director Kirsten Ritter said. “The kickoff concert and the final concert are going to be particularly crowd pleasing. The first concert is a James Taylor cover group and the last concert is a Chicago cover group. I grew up listening to Chicago so I'm really excited for those in particular.”

Ritter noted she is hoping to see a large turnout for the first concert.

“I'm really hoping to pack the house at the middle school,” Ritter said. “We've sold several tickets so far, but I really love to see a huge crowd of people and a lot of buzz. It's going to be a lot of fun, to really start to pack some of these spaces out and enjoy some really awesome music.”

Friends of Music Board Member Stephanie Bourek-Hoyt agreed.

"I personally love James Taylor so I’m looking forward to the songs. Since it’s a tribute concert, the singer will be very close to the same sound as the original," Bourek-Hoyt said. "I’m also excited to start this season!"

Ritter said a patron mentioned recently that they believe the series is a good value for local entertainment, which she agrees with.

“I think that the music quality of music that we bring to Columbus for the price that we do it is unmatched,” she said.

“If you're bringing kids, even if you just go to one or two concerts, it's still worth the price of admission.”

The wide array of performers also brings a cultural value to the Columbus area, she added.

“We've got a world class pianist, we've got an acapella group, which I'm particularly also excited about that because I perform in a local acapella group,” Ritter said. “So it's really exciting to see just the diverse groups that we're bringing in.”

The cost for the season is $60 for adults, $160 for families and $30 for students. Tickets can be purchased at columbusfom.square.site or at the door. Ritter noted that because the first show is less than a week away, those who purchase tickets online will receive them at the door.

Friends of Music Board Member Fred Ritter said that the $60 adult price essentially means people can attend a high quality performance for $10 a concert.

“We’re excited to get the season going. We still need to sell a lot of tickets,” Fred Ritter said, noting attending the concert series is a way to support arts in Columbus. “We’re hoping that people come enjoy it.”

Kirsten Ritter said she encourages people who haven’t yet attended a Friends of Music concert to give it a try.

“Especially for families to have an opportunity to bring their kids to see world class performing acts right in our own backyard I think is really important. I would really love to see families considering joining,” Ritter said. “There's a lot of value for anybody in the community to be in a place where the community is showing up. It's [the concert series] pretty well attended but I think that that's even a better reason to come, just to be a part of what's going on.”