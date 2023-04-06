Cold and wind were no deterrent for nearly 600 first-graders as they shuffled around the Nebraska Army-National Guard parking lot looking at cool cranes, classic cars and firetrucks for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce's Vehicle Day event.

Dawson Brunswick, president of the chamber of commerce, said the chamber likes to hold the event to show area students what all the vehicles they may see in town do and how they work, for a few reasons.

"We've got Union Pacific rail maintenance vehicles, NPPD (Nebraska Public Power District) brought one of their line drones they use to check lines, we have city police, fire and public works vehicles," Brunswick said. "There's a wide variety of different things kids can see and ask questions about what the vehicles do, how they use them and hopefully build an understanding of careers available for the area."

In recent years, Brunswick said, the chamber has made an effort to include more area schools than in the past, particularly smaller and more rural schools.

"For many years, it's been Columbus Public Schools, Lakeview and Columbus Catholic Schools but last year we opened up a little more to others in the area, we had Schuyler, Madison, a number of schools. We have well over 600 first-graders here today," Brunswick said.

In previous years, the event has been held at Ag Park, Brunswick said, but due to construction there, they decided to opt for the armory instead.

While kids were able to check out the drone, fire trucks, a Culligan water truck, Mike's Towing's tow crane, police cruisers and several other work vehicles, one machine was a little different from the rest: a 1966 MGB convertible, owned by Michael Brittenham.

"I got the deal from the chamber and I figured it would be something different the kids don't get to see, plus things get bigger and bigger, now they get to see something small," Brittenham said.

While the convertible isn't necessarily a work vehicle, Brittenham said he thought it would be a fun addition because it was so different from other things they saw that day. The car, originally from Britain, had many "optional" features that seem commonplace today, warranting a short history lesson. Also, Brittenham said, it's something the kids can get in and interact with unassisted.

"It's more their size. My oldest daughter, she loved the car because she could push the button to open the door, sit in it by herself and close the door on her own, so I thought the kids might like something more their size," Brittenham said.

Chad Stuart with the Columbus Street Department said that, despite the cold and wind, things went well.

"(It's) good," Stuart said, "Just letting them know what stuff does, all the trucks and everything. I've done it for quite a while."