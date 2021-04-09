First Hispanic church in Columbus to celebrate 25 years

When Carlos Santos first came to Columbus in the early 1990s, he found no churches for Spanish speakers.
So, he founded his own, Iglesia del Evangelio Emanuel, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary with special services next weekend.
“(I founded the church) to help people find God,” Santos said, translated from Spanish. “To find the word of God … and change bad lives to the good life.”
The church, 2207 11th St., will have its special services at 7 p.m. on April 17 and 10 a.m. April 18.
Santos is also the pastor.
“God called me to do this,” he said.
He is a native of El Salvador and moved to Houston, Texas, in 1979. Eventually, he and his wife moved to Columbus in 1993.
When he first got to the United States, Santos had to deal with the cold.
“I adapted,” he said.
When he started the church, the members met in houses. But in 1996, he found a place.
Church member Santiago Vasquez also adapted when he came from Texas to Columbus. Vasquez joined the church in 1996, a few months after Iglesia del Evangelio Emanuel found its home.
“It was a cultural change a little bit for us, it was really different and there weren’t a lot of Hispanics in the area,” Vasquez said. “So going to a Hispanic church gave us a connection to the Spanish speaking population.”
Over the years, the church has developed, he added.
“It did develop its personality. It’s definitely more stable. We’ve grown in numbers,” Vasquez said. “The way we do things, the way we can help out other people in the community.”
Other traditions have started as well. Each year during the summer, the church goes to the Yankton area to Lewis and Clark Recreational Area to do baptisms.
In November, Iglesia del Evangelio Emanuel collects shoeboxes for kids to send out as part of Project Christmas Child, though it is not a host church.
In 1996, when Vasquez started attending he was part of the tween group at the church. Now he is working with the teens, but worked with the tweens for about 15 years.
“After a long time, I became the teacher after I grew up and had been there for a while,” he said. “We’ve seen how not just myself but other people that have been there for a while have grown and have started serving in different areas. They used to be served and now they’re doing the serving.”
Iglesia del Evangelio Emanuel is not the only church in Columbus for people who speak Spanish; however, Vasquez said it is valuable to have a church like that.
There are a lot of bilingual people in the church, he said, though Spanish is their first language.
“Spanish being their first language, it makes it more like your maternal tongue so you relate with your emotions a little bit easier with your first language,” he said. “Then also, spiritually speaking it’s one of the things that by nature you try to do that in your first language.”
Having a church where residents speak Spanish also helps create connections.
“You create relationships with people who look like you, speak the same language as you do,” Vasquez said.
Santos agreed it is important to have a church where people speak Spanish.
“April 26, 1996,” Santos said. “We entered the place we are now.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.