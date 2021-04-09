First Hispanic church in Columbus to celebrate 25 years

“It was a cultural change a little bit for us, it was really different and there weren’t a lot of Hispanics in the area,” Vasquez said. “So going to a Hispanic church gave us a connection to the Spanish speaking population.”

Over the years, the church has developed, he added.

“It did develop its personality. It’s definitely more stable. We’ve grown in numbers,” Vasquez said. “The way we do things, the way we can help out other people in the community.”

Other traditions have started as well. Each year during the summer, the church goes to the Yankton area to Lewis and Clark Recreational Area to do baptisms.

In November, Iglesia del Evangelio Emanuel collects shoeboxes for kids to send out as part of Project Christmas Child, though it is not a host church.

In 1996, when Vasquez started attending he was part of the tween group at the church. Now he is working with the teens, but worked with the tweens for about 15 years.