First round of ARPA funds approved for Platte County

The City of Columbus and its neighboring villages will benefit from Platte County's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Most of the support will be used for broadband and housing in Columbus and infrastructure.

On July 5, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved the funds in the first of possibly several rounds of ARPA funding for the county.

In regards to the broadband fund, up to $1 million is allowed for such, should it become a strong possibility. Board Chairman Jerry Micek said there aren't currently any concrete plans for this, however.

"What we did there was allocate a million dollars for broadband. We have no specific plans on how to get that distributed or taken care of at this time," Micek said.

Micek added that broadband has been in discussion for some time, and that ARPA funding seemed like a worthwhile way to help move that along some.

"Broadband, we talked about that way before ARPA came about, but when it did come about, we thought it could be used for that," Micek said.

Funds were allocated based on the approval of the board following a selection process by a separate committee, who reviewed applications and chose those they felt were properly filled and filed.

"The committee goes through it and sends it to the board. I set up a committee with the deputy county attorney to make sure they meet the criteria of 'do you qualify?'" Micek said.

Up to $500,000 were allotted to the villages of Duncan and Monroe, and up to $176,580 for Lindsay.

Village of Duncan Chairperson Jeff Oppliger said the funds are welcome and appreciated, as they will largely go toward improving water infrastructure in Duncan.

"We have a large project we've been wanting to get done for years, with looping the water mains," Oppliger said. "With looping the water main lines on the north and south side, our goal is to eliminate dead ends that can cause low water pressure."

Oppliger added that this will be one more way Duncan can improve life for its residents. They also plan to use some of the funding for general maintenance of the water system, though the main loop is paramount.

"We're just going through the sewer lines, making sure everything is up to the current standard, getting rid of any old small lines," Oppliger said. "For any small town, water and streets are usually a main priority."

Oppliger said the funds are very much needed and appreciated, given Duncan's recent growth.

"We're growing at a fast pace here, we can't build houses fast enough. We've wanted to do this for years and the opportunity is there now. We're very thankful for ARPA funds," Oppliger said.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus was awarded up to $270,000 for its New Hope 2 subdivision on the south part of Columbus. Executive Director Lori Peters said the funds there will also go toward infrastructure-related costs.

"Our intent for our ARPA funds was for it to be used for our New Hope 2 addition, our subdivision on the south end of Columbus," Peters said.

Peters said Habitat has built one house of the subdivision so far and that necessities such as plumbing and power have to be installed new.

"We had to put in everything. It was an alfalfa field before this, so we had to put in everything from plumbing to electrical, paving, sewer. I've learned a lot about those since we started," Peters said.

Peters also expressed appreciation for the funding, as the project has been in the works for some time. She added that they plan to announce its formal opening soon with a ribbon-cutting on July 22.

Funds were also allocated to the Platte County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management for up to $413,000 for their radio tower and equipment costs.