It's hard to believe but Nebraska has no marine species. We are about as far as you can get from the ocean, but we have other blessings.

The Mediterranean is home to more than 17,000 marine species (4 to 18% of the world’s known marine species). Between 20-30% of species are endemic-native (highest rate of endemism globally). Rainbow wrasse, sea bass, Atlantic bonito, flying fish, Mediterranean swordfish, European anchovy, red mullet, parrotfish and Atlantic Bluefin tuna are some of the more common species the body of water, but now are being overfished.

There are 1,233 Marine Protected Areas and other effective area-based conservation measures: coverage exceeds 8.9% of the Mediterranean Sea, but only 10% implement proper management plans. Only 0.04% of the surface of the Mediterranean is covered by no-go, no-take or no-fishing zones, which is negligible.

Freshwater is a vital source of all life. In the Mediterranean, its scarcity together with the pollution of the existing resources, has reached alarming levels. It is estimated that by 2025 one out of every two countries in the Mediterranean will be using freshwater resources in excess of their regeneration rates, with Malta and Cyprus already doing so.

Fish stocks are down to 20% of natural levels in some areas, and the Mediterranean is now a net importer of fish. Fish are practically on any menu you see in a restaurant at nearly all locations. Leaving the Malta port, solid waste trash such as plastic bottles, buckets, cardboard, cups, plates and miscellaneous trash covered the water surface.

The ever-growing population of humans in this region, are challenging these resources.

Although the Mediterranean Sea covers only 1% of the world's marine areas, it contains some 6% of its marine species. According to Advances in Marine Biology (2016), seven of the 12 marine mammals regular in the Mediterranean region are listed as threatened. Some of the world's most endangered species, such as the monk seal, can be found in the Mediterranean.

Rock doves and house sparrows were two of the most common bird species we observed on the trip. Collared doves weren’t far behind in Italy and Malta. What was also interesting were the number of free ranging chickens one would see while traveling around. We also saw some wild green parakeets flying into some olive trees.

Tourism is a booming business, natural habitats have been replaced by modern resorts and infrastructure to support them. In recent years, breeding and nesting sites have been eliminated for a variety of land and sea animals. This is to accommodate tourist facilities; and the extra pollution generated is often dumped untreated into the sea, threatening the entire eco-equilibrium of the region.

The United Nations Environment Program has estimated that 650 million tons of sewage, 129,000 tons of mineral oil, 60,000 tons of mercury, 3,800 tons of lead and 36,000 tons of phosphates are dumped into the Mediterranean each year. Meanwhile, 70 per cent of the wastewater dumped into the Mediterranean is untreated.

Rabbit was on the menu in several places in the Mediterranean, and as luck or fate would have it, I didn’t see any in the wild. Think spring!