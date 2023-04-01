According to Ed Bogue, a member of Guardians of the Children's Heartland Chapter, child abuse is a more significant problem than most people know or expect.

"It is a growing problem in the U.S. and if you look at the statistics from the Child Abuse Network and Department of Health and Human Services, it grows every year," Bogue said.

To help raise awareness and funds for the growing problem, Guardians of the Children's Heartland Chapter is holding two events in the month of April, a craft fair/flea market and their annual Bikers and Bobbers fishing event for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Throughout the month of April, many nonprofits and organizations arrange events and materials to increase attention and awareness for child abuse, something Bogue said is surprisingly local.

"Nobody would really think about it but Nebraska is in the top 10 in child abuse numbers, so it's good to get that type of recognition out there in awareness, give people something they need to know and what organizations like ours are here for," Bogue said.

Bikers and Bobbers, a fishing rally in partnership with the Game and Parks Commission, will feature lunch, some giveaways and three hours of fishing fun at Pawnee Park - West on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tackle will be provided by Game and Parks.

"That's grown significantly and we love it. Game and Parks send a lot of fishing equipment, we help with bait and taking the fish off and get families involved, get them out on a Saturday," Bogue said.

Linda Dammann, fellow Guardian and a teacher, said the event is also a way the group can show the community some love for their support over the years. Free fishing space, free food and door prizes, Dammann said, make for a fun day.

"It’s a day of celebrating children and letting them fish, a lot of children we have haven’t fished, a lot of others may have as a family event," Damman said. "It's a community awareness event and opportunity to show appreciation for the community and what they've done."

Then on April 29 and 30, the group will host a craft fair/flea market at Ag Park, with proceeds from both events going toward the group's mission to not only provide awareness but support for victims of abuse. Child abuse, Bogue said, extends to families in a lot of cases.

"We advocate for children and families who are victims of abuse and we advocate for families because when there's abuse in the family it affects the whole family," Bogue said.

The group, Bogue went on to say, isn't a biker gang or street gang or anything like that. It is comprised of volunteers whose sole goal is to help children in abusive situations, be it through awareness campaigns, events with the kids or fundraisers. Once a child is a member of the family, Bogue said, they're always a member.

"We go to court with the kids, we're there to support them, build their confidence, empower them to tell their story when it comes to court," Bogue said. "When organizations such as ours are involved, there's a 98.3% better rate of conviction when kids are able to tell their side of the story."

The Guardians, Dammann said, have a motto of "victim to victor" they use to describe their mission, something she personally takes to heart in all their activities.

"I am a teacher so I have a very soft spot for children, so just the opportunity to empower victims of abuse and educate the public so we can prevent abuse is important to me," Dammann said. "I want to do what I can to protect children and educating the public does that."

One event they have planned for April for the kids specifically is to take them to the Huskers' April 22 Red-White Spring Game, though the many chapters all have different activities they may use their funds for.

"The reason we do fundraisers is we're able to help the kids with therapy if they can't afford it or don't have the means to pay for it. We do things like that so we have options, the main thing we're doing in April is the Spring Game but that's our chapter. There are three in the state all doing our own things," Bogue said.