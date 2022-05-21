Fishing for sunfish a great May local activity

Even though spring in the heartland seems to have dwindled to about a week or so, getting the lines out on a local pond, lake or river is a great past time in these local waters where we live. Some of the most sought after fish come from the sunfish family known as Centrarchidae. People of all ages have caught fish from this important family of fish.

This family of fish is better known as the sunfish family is a group of freshwater ray-finned fish belonging to the taxonomic order known as Perciformes, native only to North America. In our part of the world the most common members of this group are the sunfishes (Lepomis), crappies, (Pomoxis) and the black basses (Micropterus).

Many popular fish in this family include largemouth bass, rock bass, bluegill, green sunfish, pumpkinseed sunfish, both black and white crappie and orange spotted sunfish.

In some recent conversations I was surprised to hear that many people didn’t realize that Micropterus salmoides, largemouth bass, were in the sunfish family. As I review historical notes and documents of fish catch by some of my fishing loving ancestors they always refer to largemouth bass as black bass. Another reason Latin taxonomic nomenclature is refreshing because it removes all doubt on species identification.

Typically sunfish prefer good water quality with slow moving water with medium to low or no flow water in ponds, lakes and certain wetlands with ample food to forage on. The preferred habitats are water bodies with aquatic plants as they provide cover from larger predators found in our waters.

The values of aquatic plants in our local waters are immense as they utilize excess nutrients so often available in an agricultural state like Nebraska. If aquatic plants are not present, those additional nutrients like phosphorus, nitrogen and potassium fuel the algae blooms we so often see in July and August.

On a recent sunny, “slightly windy” day, a nature filled May adventure was promoted to a pond close to one of our local rivers, as my sons and their girlfriends decided to fish for a voracious predator known the green sunfish, Lepomis cyanellus. They prefer shallow areas with ample forage and escape cover in small ponds and lakes. Bluegills, on the other hand, prefer deeper sunlit areas within a lake or pond.

Like many sunfish, green sunfish, like night crawlers, and are excellent fighting fish, especially with an ultra-light package, for any angler. Many smaller sunfish are very aggressive, but with some patience, the larger fish will find their way to your hook, with even just a small piece of a night crawler or a worm.

There is something about fishing that can completely take your mind off the problems of the day. Whether you are catching a 300 pound marlin or a 10 ounce Master Angler green sunfish, a quality mental cleansing experience awaits any angler with a little patience and the right gear.

A poem I wrote about Father’s Day several years back came to mind on this sunfish adventure in May;

In humility there is recognition of the minds despair

Those tough times, feeling alone, yet a father must be fair

Rewards are not riches, property, diamonds and gold,

It is the hugs, tears and memories that make us smile when were old…

I think I just had one of those days. Take your kids fishing, no matter how old they are!

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

