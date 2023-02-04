If you are at risk for heart failure, you might be overwhelmed with information. Here are five simple facts to help you understand the basics.

1. Heart failure is common. About 6.2 million adults in the United States have heart failure. By 2030, approximately 8 million adults will experience heart failure. If you are one of those people, you are not alone.

2. Blood tests can diagnose and monitor heart failure. Your primary care provider (PCP) may ask about your medical and family health history during your physical exam. They may also order a brain natriuretic peptide test if they suspect heart failure. This blood test measures the hormone levels in your blood if your heart is damaged. Depending on the results, your provider may refer you to a cardiologist for further testing.

3. Heart failure symptoms change over time. These are some of the common symptoms, which may not be noticeable at first but worsen over time:

Shortness of breath while active, at rest or lying down.

Weight gain with swelling in the legs and stomach.

Fatigue and weakness.

Coughing or wheezing that persists.

Heart failure can slowly develop from chronic medical conditions, such as:

Irregular heartbeat.

Coronary artery disease.

High blood pressure.

Diabetes.

Severe lung diseases.

Obesity.

Heart failure can occur suddenly following a heart attack or other event.

4. Treatments for heart failure are effective. Lifestyle changes, including reducing sodium intake and getting daily exercise, can help manage symptoms. A treatment plan can include medication, medical devices and surgeries.

5. Healthy choices can prevent or delay heart failure. Keep your heart healthy by:

Eating healthy foods.

Exercising daily.

Reducing your daily stress.

Avoiding nicotine and alcohol.

Work with your primary care provider to manage health conditions if you are at risk for heart failure.

Dr. Sabu George is an interventional cardiologist with the Columbus Community Hospital cardiac catheterization lab and the Columbus Cardiology Clinic.