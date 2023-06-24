To Columbus couple Rob and Tracy Gasper, the Friedhof building is iconic, from its stone facades to its classic brickwork and eye-catching window displays. It has intrigued Rob for years, he said, so when it went up for sale in 2017, they had to buy it.

"It's just such a great building. I've always liked it even when I got to Columbus in the late '80s. The fact that we own it now is kind of a humbling experience and the fact that it is one of the better downtown buildings and that it has such a great history," Rob said.

That history begins with German immigrant Theodore Friedhof, who came to America as a young man with very little to his name shortly after becoming an orphan. By the time of his passing in 1946, he was well-known around Columbus, hence the building and eventual city block that bore his name.

Friedhof started in Chicago when he arrived in the United States, where he studied architecture and got the stylistic leanings that lend themselves to the Friedhof Building's "Chicago mercantile" structure. From there, he came to Columbus.

"Someone thought it would be a great idea for him to immigrate to America, so he finally got to Columbus in 1892 or so, came as an apprentice architect and by the time he passed away he was the wealthiest and most prominent guy in Columbus," Gasper said.

In 1929 Fred Schweser Sr. bought and opened Schweser's Department Store in the building, which occupied the space until 2017 when most of the franchise's stores closed due to declining sales.

"When he sold to Fred Schweser Sr. in 1929 all the way out until we made the purchase, this was Schweser’s brand. They had 33 stores at their height. It all started at this location and all those years later came back. When we bought it it was the very last asset of that corporation," Gasper said.

In 2018 the Gaspers were able to reopen the building in Friedhof's name, on the 100th anniversary of its construction. Knowing the building's history and being able to reopen on the centenary, Gasper said, was a big deal.

"Fred Schweser walked 100 miles to open this store. He did a little store in David City but this was his first big store when Friedhof sold it to him. It’s kind of neat to be the third owners behind those two incredible stories of immigrants coming to Nebraska," Gasper said.

Considering their predecessors, Gasper said, there are some big shoes to fill but they try to focus on doing one big improvement per year to keep things modern but historic.

"We like to keep improving it all the time and also to keep on adding for the downtown area. Last year we added the New Orleans-style doors, this year it’s the uplighting, things like that that add to the downtown area and make it a great experience to come on down for all types of activities," Gasper said.

The lighting, Gasper said, can be used for all kinds of holiday events or programmed to match wedding colors and such while still illuminating the front of the unique building. They're still adding a few lights, he said, but for all intents and purposes, the lights are operational and turn on every night.

The variety of events they host, Gasper said, is wide. They have done many unconventional party activities in the space over the years. Between the private parties and their regular public events and music shows, Gasper said they try to make downtown a more exciting and interesting place.

"We do not only what we can do for our events but to have a space people really can enjoy and bring their friends from out of town to. There’s those things we say we wish everybody could see, so many fun private parties. Last Saturday night we had a mechanical bull, sometimes we’ll have bouncy houses," Gasper said.

Jordan Pfeifer, district sales manager for LG Seeds, has hosted several events at the Friedhof over the years for farmers to attend. The venue, he said, is the perfect size for the kind of gatherings he holds and that the Gaspers are great hosts.

"I had them make a prime rib dinner for 125, 150 people, they do a great job for a fair price. You work with the family and know them a little bit, you feel like you know and can trust them," Pfeifer said. "It's a very nice venue inside, they work well with you making sure everything's right, they're very accommodating about different ideas and things you want to do."