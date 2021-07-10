Fjell new director of wound center, cardiopulmonary rehab at CCH

Columbus Community Hospital has announced Jennifer Fjell as the new director of the Wound, Ostomy and Continence Health Center and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.

Fjell, who began her new position June 20, has nearly 20 years of nursing experience at CCH. As director, she oversees the staff and day-to-day operations of cardiopulmonary rehab and the wound center.

“Jennifer has a long history in the wound clinic and brings that expertise to her new role,” said Dorothy Bybee, director of patient services at CCH. “It is rewarding to see her move into a position of increased responsibility and leadership at the hospital.”

Fjell began working at CCH in 2003 as a certified nursing assistant in the skilled nursing unit. At the time, she was attending Central Community College-Columbus for a licensed practical nursing degree. She then earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing. She is certified in wound, ostomy and continence care and is a certified lymphedema therapist.

She has been part of the wound center since it opened in 2008, serving as the nurse manager. The center, located in the Healthpark Medical Office Building, offers treatment for patients to manage wounds, ostomy or continence issues.