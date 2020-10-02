Flea market set to open this weekend at Ramada

Businesses can use the flea market to potentially get a little revenue, she added.

“A lot of people are looking to sell their items and a lot of people are looking to shop,” she said. “There (were) a lot around Nebraska due to COVID-19 that were canceled early in the spring and over summer.”

This won’t be the only debut of the flea market.

Terry Heesacker, Aimee’s husband, started Black Cat: Antiquities, Oddities, and Curiosities this year.

“I’ve been collecting for years and years and years,” Terry said. “Now I’ve got a couple of storage units and a garage.”

Terry is particularly interested in old license plates and pop (soda) bottles.

But over the years he has learned sometimes collectors won’t sell him items he wants. Still, collectors will barter with him.