Flea market set to open this weekend at Ramada

Pat Mueller is looking forward to the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center flea market this weekend, where her business Traditions Rustiques will make its market debut.
She’s also involved with the Bistro on the Loup, which is at the Ramada. The market will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 in the outdoor courtyard at the conference center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus. There will be free admission.
“I have lots of great treasures, everything from dishes, vintage finds, repurposed items, antiques, toys tractors, things like that,” Mueller said. “I just thought it would be fun … I don’t have room for anything.”
Mueller had a restaurant and bed and breakfast, Traditions Inn, which closed two years ago after 20 years in business.
“The building is for sale at this point, so now I’m just kind of doing the flea market thing,” she said. “Really this is my first show, an actual show … this is the beginning for that.”
Due to this being her first show, Mueller said she has lots of one-of-a-kind items and other things that haven’t been out before.
Included items are vintage books, metal watering cans, garden décor, repurposed old metal chicken feeders and kitchen tools.
“Kind of an eclectic mix of things,” Mueller said.
Aimee Heesacker, general manager of the Ramada, said the market won’t just have antiques.
“What we have is … antiques, vintage finds, one of a kind repurposed items, handmade creations, unique and unusual junk,” Heesacker said. “We also have crafts, we have farmers market type stuff, so there’s just a mix of all kinds of things.”
They will take vendors until the last minute, she added.
The Ramada will also be sponsoring a food booth from the Bistro on the Loup.
There will be hand-washing stations with hand sanitizer. The pool restrooms will be open so attendees can use them and wash their hands in there.
Booths will be 6 feet apart, she said, and the Ramada will recommend guests wear masks and try to social distance.
Businesses can use the flea market to potentially get a little revenue, she added.
“A lot of people are looking to sell their items and a lot of people are looking to shop,” she said. “There (were) a lot around Nebraska due to COVID-19 that were canceled early in the spring and over summer.”
This won’t be the only debut of the flea market.
Terry Heesacker, Aimee’s husband, started Black Cat: Antiquities, Oddities, and Curiosities this year.
“I’ve been collecting for years and years and years,” Terry said. “Now I’ve got a couple of storage units and a garage.”
Terry is particularly interested in old license plates and pop (soda) bottles.
But over the years he has learned sometimes collectors won’t sell him items he wants. Still, collectors will barter with him.
“When I went to flea markets I was buying stuff more or less just to kind of barter with or to trade with and then I’d bring it home and I’d kind of be like ‘Well, I kind of like this,'" he said. “The more I looked at it, the more it was interesting to me, so I just kind of grew from there.”
Although it’s exciting for him to make his debut, Terry is also kind of hesitant.
“I don’t want to get rid of it…(I) don’t want to let go of it,” he said. “It’s an emotional time for me.”
He said he still hopes the event will go over well. Mueller had a similar view.
“Hopefully we will have a great weekend and the weather will cooperate, have a nice crisp fall day for people to be out,” Mueller said. “(I) just hope people will come out and enjoy the two-day event, and I think they’ll enjoy it and have lots of fun surprises.”
