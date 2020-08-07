Flights of Honor coming to Prague

The exhibit is currently touring around the state. In June, it stopped at The Friedhof Building in Columbus.

Many of the stops on the tour have been canceled due to COVID-19, Williams said. He said he’s glad Prague went on with the show.

“Normally they have Beer Barrel Days in Prague. Well, this year they canceled them because of the virus. I called Bill to cancel it but he wanted to bring it,” Mach said.

There were 13 Nebraska Flights of Honor altogether, Williams noted. There were seven World War II flights, two for Korean War veterans, two for Vietnam War veterans, one all-female flight and one flight for Purple Heart recipients from the Iraq War and Afghanistan War.

All told, Williams said the veterans who went on the Flights of Honor represented 385 towns around the state of Nebraska.

“He (Bill) always reached out to local legion posts for donation. The Prague Legion Post was always very supportive and always sent him a great deal of money,” Mach added.

The flights included veterans from Columbus, David City, Rising City, Brainard, North Bend and Schuyler. About eight veterans from Prague went on the flights, he said.