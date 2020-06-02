Flights of Honor exhibit lands in Columbus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Michael Korth bent down toward a photo of dozens of veterans sitting outside the Lincoln Memorial at the Flights of Honor Exhibition.

“My wife found me in here and she showed me. I forget. Oh, that’s a buddy of mine,” he said, pointing.

Korth, who served in Vietnam, went on a 2017 honor flight trip to Washington D.C., where he and hundreds of others saw the memorials for wars they fought in. Now, from noon- 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday this week, visitors can stop by The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus, for a traveling exhibit with honor flight memories. Columbus is the third stop after Lincoln and Omaha for the "Flights of Honor" exhibit.

Korth, who said he had always wanted to see D.C., said the “best trip” of his life brought up a lot of tearful, sad, good, and bad memories from Vietnam.

“A lot of that comes back when you have a lot of veterans,” he said. “I believed when we all went over. The longer we were there, the more we realized ‘why were we there?’ It was beginning to look like a political action. I don’t believe there is a person on Earth who went to Vietnam that wasn’t happy to leave.”