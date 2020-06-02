Flights of Honor exhibit lands in Columbus

Michael Korth bent down toward a photo of dozens of veterans sitting outside the Lincoln Memorial at the Flights of Honor Exhibition.
“My wife found me in here and she showed me. I forget. Oh, that’s a buddy of mine,” he said, pointing.
Korth, who served in Vietnam, went on a 2017 honor flight trip to Washington D.C., where he and hundreds of others saw the memorials for wars they fought in. Now, from noon- 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday this week, visitors can stop by The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus, for a traveling exhibit with honor flight memories. Columbus is the third stop after Lincoln and Omaha for the "Flights of Honor" exhibit.
Korth, who said he had always wanted to see D.C., said the “best trip” of his life brought up a lot of tearful, sad, good, and bad memories from Vietnam.
“A lot of that comes back when you have a lot of veterans,” he said. “I believed when we all went over. The longer we were there, the more we realized ‘why were we there?’ It was beginning to look like a political action. I don’t believe there is a person on Earth who went to Vietnam that wasn’t happy to leave.”
Korth said the exhibit is very worthwhile. Tracy and Rob Gasper, who own The Friedhof Building, agreed. They both said they support veterans and believe the exhibit will help the community.
“With the library closed, it just offers another option now that school’s out,” said Tracy Gasper, minutes after her child ran up yelling “mama," pulled her leg, and tried to take her mother’s shoe off.
Things have been quiet around The Friedhof lately. Rob Gasper, Tracy’s husband, said they lost 15-20 events in the past few months and laid off staff.
“The payroll protections really didn’t work for us. We did get a little bit of SBA (Small Business Administration) disaster money,” he said. “Not nearly enough to cover any kind of losses we incurred.”
Tracy Gasper said specifically a lack of Memorial Day events was part of why she wanted to host the exhibit, since “most people missed out on that.”
After Katy McNeil, Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau director, reached out to them in May asking if they could host it, she said Tracy Gasper worked on finding volunteers from places like the American Legion Post 80 in Humphrey. The event is free of charge for visitors and for the Gaspers, thanks to sponsors.
“There have been over 3,500 Nebraska veterans and quite a few have come from the Columbus area, so it means a lot to the vets that have had a chance to go and even those that haven’t,” McNeil said. “It’s an activity that will allow social distancing, as well, and you get to see a beautiful historic building while you’re at it."
McNeil said the pandemic’s impact on tourism includes moving the Cattlemen’s Ball, initially scheduled to take place in Columbus this week, to next year. Other events, like the county fair and the 4th of July celebration, are “pending” since officials aren’t sure what they need to do to make them happen.
“It’s nice having today be the first day that things can kind of open up more and people can put out feelers," she said on Monday. “Today is a good time to gauge what the next few months will look like.”
Next weekend is the anniversary of D-Day. McNeil said people can check out the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial, as well as the Humphrey Veterans Memorial, as a way to recognize it.
Bill Williams, who organized the honor flights and now this exhibit with his wife, Evonne, said despite COVID-19, people around the state have been contacting them and the exhibit “will be traveling for several years.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
