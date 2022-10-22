Flood looking to keep Congressional seat

Elected to his current position as Congressional District 1 representative earlier this year, Mike Flood is seeking to continue his time in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Flood, formerly a state senator for District 19, became the CD1 representative following a special election held over the summer to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Jeff Fortenberry.

Flood’s campaign focuses on the following issues: fighting socialist agenda, protecting life (pro-life), building the wall and enforcing the laws, defending our freedoms and securing our elections, among others.

As state senator, Flood has put several notable pieces of legislation before the unicameral.

Flood previously said that in his career, he has done several things that were impactful for not just Nebraska but the United States.

"I passed the first late-term abortion ban in the nation in the Nebraska Legislature in 2010, prohibiting abortions at 20 weeks," Flood said.

He added that he has been involved with many large tax cuts, such as the $900 million cut earlier this year, using his experience on the revenue committee for these kind of actions.

Flood was also part of the Keystone XL pipeline debate and helped with the compromise on that.

"I've got 10 years of practice in the legislature and six as speaker of the legislature, so you know I bring a lot of experience," Flood said.

Flood had also spoken at a Federal Legislative Summit held by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce in August.

When asked about his views on immigration, Flood said he was concerned about drugs and guns coming over the border when it came to immigration. Part of his visit to the border will involve inquiries about the technology needed for optimum security there.

"China is sending fentanyl to Mexico," Flood said. "Fentanyl is coming up through our southern border and it's causing first responders to respond to scenes where we have overdoses everyday in rural and urban communities across the congressional district."

Flood noted that the immigration system has made minor progress in the way of visa applications in the last year, but he wants to see it be better.

"There is a lot of rigidity, we need a system that works," Flood said. "One of the things I'm going to focus on is let's process the applications that are going through the process legally."

Flood also voiced his opposition to some of the economic decisions being made by the current administration, including the recent student loan ruling and some of the proposed banking and tax regulations.

"I think our current banking system left to its own devices is very good at discerning the risks and the opportunities and the security necessary to keep our banking system sound and we should let the market and bankers do that listening to reasonable regulation," Flood said.

As for his experiences being in the U.S. House of Representatives, Flood said he's excited to represent his district and the state.

"The breadth and the depth of the federal government is huge, there's foreign policy, there's armed services, there's national security and having the opportunity to represent Nebraska's first congressional district on those topics and those issues has been an incredible privilege," Flood said.

Flood added that while being in the U.S. House of Representatives is different from the unicameral, his experience at the state level has allowed for a smooth transition.

"Using my 10 years in the Nebraska legislature is really helping me to do that (represent the first congressional district) but just the issues are different and it's new and exciting and fun to learn the new issues," Flood said.