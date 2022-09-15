Flood pains: Platte County and FEMA flood damage mitigation process in motion

Following the 2019 flood, which caused a significant amount of damage, Platte County Emergency Management Director Tim Hofbauer sent a message to those whose property was impacted.

"What I did early on, right after the flood, I sent out letters to everybody affected I knew of along the Loup and Shell Creek and told them if they want to participate to sign this form and mail it back to me," Hofbauer said.

The letters referred the property owners to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's options for local hazard mitigation efforts: acquisition and elevation. In short, Hofbauer said, they're meant to prevent loss of property or life in the event the area floods again.

"It's totally voluntary, nobody's forced to do it. It allows people affected by floods to sell their property at pre-flood values so it can be converted to green space, basically to eliminate potential for loss of life," Hofbauer said.

As an example, Hofbauer cited the city of Beatrice, who acquired properties near their Big Blue River in order to avoid the issues they had when it flooded some time back. Hofbauer added that FEMA claims for every dollar spent on this hazard mitigation, it saves taxpayers eight dollars.

"Basically, it's to open that area or areas that are flooding or have flooded in the past so that there's no more loss associated with that property," Hofbauer said.

He received nine responses early on, some of which fell through or changed directions, leaving him with five to follow up on. On Sept. 13, two of those properties, located along the Loup River, were approved for acquisition by Platte County.

The acquisition comes largely at the hand of FEMA, who pays 75% of the pre-flood property value to owners, on the caveat that the purchasing entity not build anything on the property. The remaining 25%, Hofbauer said, is also covered under a different program he applied for.

"I also applied for a community development bloc grant through the Department of Economic Development then they reached out to Housing and Urban Development and got this grant to help local governments help with expenses related to the flood," Hofbauer said.

District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said the program benefits the seller and costs the county nothing in the end, which is ideal for all parties.

"Their (FEMA) money comes with a condition that nobody build on that property again, you can't put any structures on there," Engdahl said.

Pheasants Forever indicated some interest in the property as a green space and a place to teach firearm and hunting safety. There are finer points to work out between their organization and the county regarding ownership of a small piece of the land for a shooting range for the Sheriff's Department to use.

"Pheasants Forever is interested in developing it for kids gun training and gun safety, getting kids started in hunting, which is a great idea. The only caveat was they are supposed to find out through Pheasants Forever national if they're allowed to have a shooting range on the property," Engdahl said.

Another option through the program, Hofbauer said, is elevation, wherein participants are reimbursed for costs related to elevating their residences above flood areas in areas where water isn't as high.

"What that can do is move their first floor above the basement level which will create a savings for them on their flood insurance, it reduces their risk," Hofbauer said.

Hofbauer added that a grant was just approved for the elevation process earlier this week for those who decided to opt in to that part of the program. Overall, the mitigation program shouldn't cost the county.

"This program is just a pass-through, the county is not committing any money to it, it’s just to help the homeowners work through the process to have that done," Hofbauer said.