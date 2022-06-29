Flood, Pansing Brooks face off in election

Platte County voters arrived to the polling places on June 28 to put in their ballot for who they think their next representative should be for the first district of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks vied for the position, which was left vacant by the resignation of Jeff Fortenberry. Both candidates are state senators, with Flood representing the 19th District and Pansing Brooks representing the 28th District.

As of 8:43 p.m. on June 28, Flood had been in the lead in Platte County with 1,256 votes while Pansing Brooks had 360.

Flood’s campaign focused on growing the economy, protecting freedoms, standing with law enforcement and protecting life. Pansing Brook’s campaign has been based on health care access for all and growing economic opportunity, infrastructure and inclusivity to people of all backgrounds.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Flood traveled through Northeast Nebraska on June 27 ahead of the special election to encourage people to cast their ballots. Their stops included Columbus, David City and Fremont.

At the David City stop, Ricketts noted this first special election for a congressional seat in 71 years.

“This special election will be to decide who is going to be the representative from Congressional District 1 and that's critical for the next six months or so,” Ricketts said. “Because CD1 right now does not have that representation, which means nobody's there in the office making decisions on a day to day basis – how the office is supposed to be working, and nobody's there voting to represent CD1.”

Flood added, “Because the framers of our Constitution wanted the House of Representatives to be as close to the people as possible, they did not allow anybody to make an interim appointment. The only entity that can appoint somebody to fill this seat for the rest of the year is the people.”

Ricketts, who spoke in support of Flood, said Congress is currently driven by a “radical left ideology,” noting that key issues are not being addressed. He pointed to inflation and the rising price of gas. Ricketts added that Flood, who owns News Channel Nebraska in Columbus, has entrepreneurial experience and understands the barriers government can put up.

“He'll be one of those folks in Washington, D.C., who is fighting for us to make sure we have these opportunities here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said.

Both Ricketts and Flood noted the importance in taking back the House of Representatives from Democrats.

“There are a lot of people at the other party that are looking for a big victory, thinking that it's going to send a message to America, I need rural Nebraska to send a message to Lincoln, I need rural Nebraska to send a message to Congress and vote me in so that I can be there and represent you,” Flood said.

In a previous interview with The Columbus Telegram, Pansing Brooks had noted she’s known in the legislature for consensus building, which is an approach that allows groups to reach an agreement among stakeholders.

“I'll take that consensus building to Washington … I'm hoping that we can embark on this journey with kindness and compassion to others and make sure that we listen to one another, and we don't stand in the corner and lob grenades at each other,” Pansing Brooks said last November. “I intend to be here quite a bit in Columbus, listening to people hearing what their concerns are for Congressional District One and for Nebraska as a state.”

Flood and Pansing Brooks will also be on the ballot for the first congressional district in November.

Fortenberry resigned from his position earlier this year following being convicted of two counts of lying to federal agents and one count of trying to cover up the source of foreign campaign contributions. On June 28, he was sentenced to two years of probation, 320 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

