Congressman Mike Flood recently made a stop in Columbus during his tour of the area he represents. He sat down with the Telegram to discuss the community and what he is working on in the Legislature.

Question: What brings you to Columbus today?

Answer: Columbus is on fire. This town is moving, growing, so many exciting new things are happening. I was traveling during the dedication of the new city facility downtown, so I got a firsthand tour of that from the mayor. They are celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Columbus Sales Pavilion, this day (Aug. 24) 90 years ago, so I'm here doing that. I'm talking to some students at Columbus High School. I'm going to step out and congratulate Jim Hellbusch and Duo Lift for their recent anniversary and then I'm going to Dodge County to talk to the farmers at the farm bureau.

Q: What are your biggest points of focus in Legislature right now?

A: The biggest issue in the 1st Congressional District is affordable housing. There's thousands of open jobs in the county. We don't just need affordable housing, we need workforce housing. It's the same issue in Lincoln, same issue in Fremont. I've been bouncing around across the district. I happen to be on the housing and insurance sub-committee of the financial services committee, so I'm really focused on understanding what federal resources there are. I want to bring the top administration in housing and urban development and have them take the same tours I take so federal officials can see these are our problems and what programs exist currently that can jumpstart new development in Lincoln, in Columbus, in Schuyler, in Clarkson.

I'm also interested in weatherization. I found out the other day in some communities, Madison being one of them, a lot of folks don't have working heating and air, so they're using space heaters, five space heaters in the middle of winter. That's downright dangerous for a family. So, what are the weatherization resources? What can we do to get these folks that are lower-income into a better situation?

Q: What's the status of the farm bill?

A: The farm bill is considered by Congress every five years. Once it's in place, it's in place for five years. It's likely we'll have to have some kind of continuing resolution while we sort out the details but for me, representing farmers and ranchers in the 1st District, the number one priority is maintaining the crop insurance program with no additional strings. It's working, producers tell me it's working, it abates the risk and allows us to produce the most per capita in the United States or the world. Second is protecting our commodity programs, third is rural USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) research. At the innovation campus in Lincoln, they're studying ways we can grow more corn with less water. Fourth is rural broadband and fifth is rural economic development.

Q: What's the status of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)?

A: A lot of people say Washington doesn't work, but I think it's important people know the house passed an NDAA and the Senate passed an NDAA. Yes, there are some differences between the two versions, but we're going to get this done in a bipartisan way. It provides a 5.7% pay increase to men and women of the armed forces. It also includes funding for veteran health services, which is something I care about and I know a lot of people in this country and state care about. It also increases funding for munitions. Given what we've sent to Ukraine and the fact we have another challenge brewing in the Pacific with aggressive China wanting to take out Taiwan, we have to be ready to provide leadership in case conditions deteriorate and China acts on its announcement that it wants to take over Taipei and Taiwan.