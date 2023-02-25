Thoughts of spring get the juices flowing for something that is green and maybe a little warmer. On a recent adventure to the Mediterranean Sea, it was interesting to see the diversity of plants and interesting animal life, as I am always looking at natural history beauty no matter where we go. I couldn’t help but think of all human occupation in an area so rich in human history. On our ship it was unusual to find those that even spoke English, but we got by. We sailed the general coast line areas along the northern Mediterranean Sea and saw several small countries and numerous islands.

The major rivers of the region have generated invaluable wetlands in the major delta areas. These nutrient-rich wetlands attract an estimated two to five billion migratory birds each year. Yet, approximately six per cent of wetlands previously known to have existed during the Roman Empire remain.

We flew to Barcelona and going from the airport to the port to board a very large ship were large emergent wetland complexes with a plant very common here in Nebraska and the U.S Phragmites communis, common reed grass. Another species was Arundo donax. These dominant plants were intermixed in low lying areas for miles and miles along the way and are a listed invasive species in the U.S. It has been widely planted and naturalized in the mild temperate, subtropical and tropical regions of both hemispheres, especially in the Mediterranean and is considered invasive in North America.

In the south of France you can see Chinese tree of heaven, mulberry trees, vines, olive trees, some citrus and laurel. By the way, Chinese tree of heaven, Alianthus anthus, is one of the more common tree species I have seen in all my European travels (and in Nebraska as well). The flora of France is very varied thanks to its different climates, reliefs and soils. Plant species such as beech and chestnut can be found in the Central Massif area. In the subalpine area you can see dwarf pines and junipers.

In Marseille France, local flora was difficult to observe as the city consumed every square inch (or centimeter) of the hillsides. The Notre-Dame de la Garde (literally: Our Lady of the Guard), known to local citizens as la Bonne Mère (French for 'the Good Mother'), is a Catholic basilica in Marseille, France. You can see the basilica from almost anywhere in the city and is the city's best-known symbol. One of the most visited sites in Marseille, it was built on the foundations of an ancient fort at the highest natural point in Marseille, a 149 m (489 ft.) limestone outcropping on the south side of the Old Port of Marseille. This was the only location where the vegetation was still relatively intact and was predominantly some pines with inter-mixed large agave and some native grasses and a mallow species. Several yellow mustard species were flowering as well.

Italy is predominantly hilly and mountainous in the areas, which has caused a proliferation of ecological niches, close in space but very diversified. The flora of Italy, according to some literature review was comprised of 5,500 vascular plant species. As of 2019, 7,672 species are recorded in the second edition of the Flora of Italy and in its digital archives Digital flora of Italy. Certainly common were sycamores, palms and different types of laurel.

Human expansion and agriculture have converted a once lush forest cover regionally near the Mediterranean to a greatly reduced shrub or desert ecosystem. It is estimated that only five per cent of the Mediterranean region is covered in forests, mainly concentrated on the northern shore. The desolation of some Mediterranean landscapes bear witness to the important stabilizing role forests had to play in protecting the fragile soil from excessive dry spells and water erosion from torrential rains.

Our last stop in the Mediterranean was the island of Malta, which was a strategic location during World War II. The area was vital in limiting supplies to the German forces in North Africa. The island rich in history was also where St. Francis of Assisi dwelled in the 12th century conducting his teachings. The city had unique conifers, oleander, palms, a large number of lemon trees and prickly pear which grew everywhere. Apparently it was imported from Mexico several hundred years ago and it has become established very comfortably.

Looking forward to our spring getting ready to take off! Next up -- fishes and other animals of the Mediterranean Sea