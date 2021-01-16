Flu cases low amid pandemic

Nationally and locally, this year's flu season has been much tamer than usual — a blessing in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirmed cases of influenza, also known as the flu, have been down at Columbus Community Hospital (CCH).

That trend carries over for the rest of Platte County and into Colfax, Boone and Nance counties, which are all covered by the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD).

"Our flu season here in the ECDHD jurisdiction has been very mild," ECDHD Director of Communications, Development and Marketing Julie McClure said in a Wednesday email to the Telegram.

Clinical Director of Inpatient Physician Associates of Columbus Dr. Kurt Kapels said CCH usually sees at least a couple of flu hospitalizations during flu season, but he's not aware of any at CCH so far this season.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly why flu cases are down, but there are some possible contributing factors.