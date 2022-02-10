FNBO gives back to Columbus community

The First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) recently announced its renewed Commitment to Community Impact Plan and those efforts will extend to the Columbus area.

The plan details community investments the business will make over the next five years. FNBO has a seven-state footprint which includes Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

Chad Gonka noted the importance of giving back to the community. Gonka serves as the community manager for FNBO, he oversees business banking in Columbus, Norfolk and David City.

“In order for the bank to be successful, our communities have to be successful,” Gonka said. “We have certain areas that we look to and try to provide help for a wide variety of issues that our communities face.”

One of the primary issues the business looks at is housing, which has been a problem in the rapidly-expanding community of Columbus for quite a while.

“The bank, on occasion, usually a couple times a year, will offer different grants for different purposes,” Gonka said. “Recently we have had grants to help with the affordable housing issue. So we've given donations to both NeighborWorks Northeast, as well as Habitat for Humanity here in Columbus to help with their missions.”

Another focus is supporting entrepreneurs, he added.

“That's something that every community needs to stay vibrant, our new businesses and we try to help with financial wellbeing on that side,” Gonka said.

The environment is the last focus. According to a Feb. 2 FNBO press release, the business is striving to make a positive impact on the environment in 2035 by making energy-efficient improvements to FNBO corporate offices and retail branches to reduce energy consumption, financing green energy and making operational improvements to decrease the business’ carbon footprint, reducing water consumption by 20% by implementing technologies like smart irrigation systems and implementing more robust recycling and composting programs.

Overall, according to the press release, there will be $36 million in community sponsorships, capital donations and impact grants. The bank will also finance loans and investments that will make communities successful; purchase $600 million in goods and services from businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans; and continue to drive access, equity and inclusion in the bank’s communities.

The goal is to increase more equitable, sustainable and socially responsible banking practices, said Spencer Danner, vice president of community development, corporate philanthropy and social responsibility at FNBO.

“We believe the investments outlined in the Commitment to Community Impact Plan will help us meet the expectations of our stakeholders while also making significant progress to our priority community goals and responsible banking initiatives,” Danner said in a provided statement.

Gonka said in 2022 strives will continue to be made in Columbus, which will come on the heels of an exciting time to be in the community.

“We'll continue to focus on the areas that I talked about,” Gonka said. “Obviously here in Columbus, there's a lot of exciting things going on, with the development of library, the hospital and the wellness center expanding – those are always exciting things. Central Community College adding on to their services and in their programs. Those are just a few things that are going on and so it's an exciting time in Columbus. From our local perspective, we're always looking at those projects and trying to figure out ways that we can help.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

