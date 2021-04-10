Focusing on community health: Rural health disparities highlighted at City meeting

Rural Americans are more likely than their urban counterparts to face issues like poverty which affect their health, but there is a lower disparity in Platte County.

That's according to Patrick Peer, CEO of the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) and Good Neighbor Community Health Center.

In rural areas, residents are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury and stroke, and tend to have higher rates of cigarette smoking, high blood pressure and obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The biggest difference between rural and urban areas is having access to services, Peer noted. In rural areas without access to large integrated health systems, patient quality of care is dependent on the nearest primary care center or hospital.

"Someone living in Southwest Nebraska (who) needs to see a specialist may have to come all the way into Lincoln or Omaha and that could be a two- or three-hour trip," Peer added.

But for those right there in Omaha, he said, it's a 20-minute drive.

“We’re not urban, but we’re not really rural,” Peer said. “We are very fortunate in the medical services that are available to our four-county region.”