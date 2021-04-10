Focusing on community health: Rural health disparities highlighted at City meeting

Rural Americans are more likely than their urban counterparts to face issues like poverty which affect their health, but there is a lower disparity in Platte County.
That's according to Patrick Peer, CEO of the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) and Good Neighbor Community Health Center.
In rural areas, residents are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury and stroke, and tend to have higher rates of cigarette smoking, high blood pressure and obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The biggest difference between rural and urban areas is having access to services, Peer noted. In rural areas without access to large integrated health systems, patient quality of care is dependent on the nearest primary care center or hospital.
"Someone living in Southwest Nebraska (who) needs to see a specialist may have to come all the way into Lincoln or Omaha and that could be a two- or three-hour trip," Peer added.
But for those right there in Omaha, he said, it's a 20-minute drive.
“We’re not urban, but we’re not really rural,” Peer said. “We are very fortunate in the medical services that are available to our four-county region.”
Platte County was ranked as #420 on U.S. News and World Report's Healthiest Communities Rankings 2020.
U.S. News and World Report showed a higher life expectancy and lower smoking rate in Platte County than the United States national median. But, for Platte County, it showed higher obesity and higher unsafe drinking water than the United States national median.
Many rural areas have had hospitals close since the beginning of 2010, according to a Feb. 24, 2020, article published by Forbes, leaving some residents with long distances to travel to see a health care provider.
“Platte County is extremely lucky to have the services of Columbus Community Hospital,” Peer said. “We’re lucky in our area. In Schuyler, there’s the CHI facility … Boone and Nance have facilities as well.”
At one point, Columbus had two hospitals - St. Mary’s Hospital and Evans Hospital, according to a Columbus Community Hospital history document. Evans Hospital went through several name changes, eventually becoming Behlen Memorial Hospital.
“After finding it difficult to support and finance two hospitals, St. Mary’s and Behlen Memorial Hospital merged in April 1972,” read the document. “By 1975, all services were moved to Behlen Memorial Hospital and the name was changed to Columbus Community Hospital.”
ECDHD has been in the community for years, Bulkley said on Monday after his proclamation during a Columbus City Council meeting.
“Until the COVID crisis came to be, I didn’t know any of you. Maybe that’s a good thing because I didn’t need you. Maybe that’s a good thing because most of our community didn’t need you,” Bulkley said, speaking to ECDHD. “The point is, you were there when we needed you. You’ve been there as we’ve needed you.”
He thanked ECDHD staff for their time and effort.
ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said at the meeting more than just the health department is involved with public health.
“It’s building sidewalks, it’s helping access to health care, it’s all these things,” Sepers said. “The last year has been pretty rough; however, it’s been a joint effort and great partnership with the City of Columbus. My only hope … is that we continue to work together on issues unrelated to COVID-19.”
This last year has really brought a good focus to community health, Peer added.
Right now, the biggest public health challenge is getting COVID-19 vaccines to residents, he noted.
“We’ve seen a real decline in the numbers of community members signing up to get their vaccination,” Peer said. “If we get 50% of eligible people to get a flu shot, we feel pretty fortunate. So we’re trying to reach out to at least 70%.”
As of April 8, 22.64% of the eligible population in the health district has been vaccinated, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccinations dashboard. Only three health districts in Nebraska have vaccinated a lower percentage of their eligible population, according to the dashboard.
When it comes to possibly working with the City in the future, Peer said the priority is just to offer any assistance they can provide.
“It’s primarily that our job becomes responding to the needs of the City,” he said. “So if the mayor or the city council wants to reach out to us and say we could really use some of your assistance in evaluating ABCD, then we would certainly step in.”
