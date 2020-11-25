Focusing on local stores during Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 will look a little different this year due to COVID-19, but local business owners are still working to make it happen.

Some shops, like Treasures, 2511 13th St., are stretching Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals out across the week.

"We've spread things out a little bit so that we aren't having a one-day promotion, it's more like a weeklong promotion so you have less people in the store at a time," Treasures Marketing Assistant Anne Weber said.

There are some people, Weber said, who would not want to come in if there were 25 people in the store for a sale.

"Other places are trying to spread their sales out also," Weber noted.

Weber said the business is also pushing its online store and promoting curbside pick-up. She said it was clear when Treasures Owner Mary Nyffeler started talking about November promotions that they would need to do something different this time around.

But Weber said Small Business Saturday is usually a big event for Treasures and she still expects that to be the case.