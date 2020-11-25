Focusing on local stores during Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 will look a little different this year due to COVID-19, but local business owners are still working to make it happen.
Some shops, like Treasures, 2511 13th St., are stretching Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals out across the week.
"We've spread things out a little bit so that we aren't having a one-day promotion, it's more like a weeklong promotion so you have less people in the store at a time," Treasures Marketing Assistant Anne Weber said.
There are some people, Weber said, who would not want to come in if there were 25 people in the store for a sale.
"Other places are trying to spread their sales out also," Weber noted.
Weber said the business is also pushing its online store and promoting curbside pick-up. She said it was clear when Treasures Owner Mary Nyffeler started talking about November promotions that they would need to do something different this time around.
But Weber said Small Business Saturday is usually a big event for Treasures and she still expects that to be the case.
"It's hard to say because we don't know, but we've had pretty good success with stretching things out this year," Weber said. "Small Business Saturday has been a great promotion for all small businesses. So patronizing small businesses this Saturday would be awesome."
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., is also participating in Small Business Saturday promotion with its annual Columbus Bucks program.
Support Local Journalism
Columbus Bucks are always available for purchase at the Chamber, but on Saturday, people can also purchase them at Tooley Drug & Homecare, 2615 13th St.
"With every $100 you purchase, you will receive an additional $10 free," said Sandie Fischer, the Chamber's events planner and entrepreneurship/membership developer.
That's true only for Columbus Bucks purchased on Saturday.
People who spend Columbus bucks at participating businesses on Saturday will also receive 10% off their purchase, Fischer added.
Participating businesses will include Chamber members, and a list can be found on the Columbus Chamber Facebook page. Those businesses will include Treasures, as well as Urban Farm Boutique, Grace Jewelry, Market 23 and Barbara Jean's.
"We're encouraging people to shop locally and support our Chamber members," Fischer said.
Fischer said that Chamber Bucks make good gifts.
"If you don't know what to give someone for a present, with Columbus Bucks you know they're going to be using them here in Columbus and supporting the businesses here in Columbus," Fischer said.
The goal, Fischer said, is that people will think of local businesses first when considering a purchase.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.