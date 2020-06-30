Foley visits Platte County Museum; museum sees increase in attendence

The cabin is also a feature that takes visitors by surprise, along with a 1913 Indian Motorcycle.

“There are a lot of interesting things in the museum that people don’t even know about,” Siedlik said after the tour.

The Third Ward building boasts an authentic turn-of-the-century barbershop and pianos and wooden shoes crafted in the area back then. Siedlik noted that shoes were created for steelworkers so they could safely walk on embers and special sandals made for military men to keep their feet safe during the war.

According to Siedlik, the majority of the items the museum displays are donated to them.

Officials at the museum say that the program has already significantly impacted attendance at the facility in the first month of the program.

Cheri Schrader, executive director of the museum, said that as of Monday morning, 270 people had visited the facility due to the Nebraska Passport Program. This does not include the number of those visiting who utilized the Passport Program app.

“It has increased our attendance,” Schrader said. “Some days, 20 people will come by. On a regular summer day, that doesn’t happen.”