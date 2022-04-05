Folks coming from all over to watch Melissa Manchester perform in Columbus

Stacia Nickolite said she still remembers the magical experience of seeing singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester perform for the first time.

Nickolite – who’s from Columbus, but now lives in California – said she’s been a fan of the musician for several years. So when she had the chance to attend Manchester's concert about a decade ago, she was excited to watch her live.

“She captivated the entire audience,” Nickolite said. “… It was something special and magical that was created that night. The way she appealed to the audience with not only her talent and music but her presence, I still remember the feeling the others and I felt when we walked away (from the concert). We felt so elated from the experience.”

Nickolite will see Manchester perform again but this time in her hometown as Friends of Music is preparing to welcome the award-winning singer this weekend. Manchester will perform at 7 p.m., Sunday, at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive. Tickets – which are still available and can be bought at the door - cost $75 for adults; students get in for $40 and family seats are $175.

Manchester is a Grammy-winning, Academy Award-nominated singer/songwriter. She was originally discovered by Barry Manilow in the early 1970s before becoming a backup singer for Bette Midler. Manchester has also worked with musicians Marvin Hamlisch and Kenny Loggins.

Her songs include “Midnight Blue,” “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” “You Should Hear How She Talks About You,” “For Me And My Gal,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” and “Through the Eyes of Love.”

Friends of Music board secretary and publicity chairwoman Beth Boesch said Nickolite isn’t the only one coming out of state to watch Manchester perform.

“I’ve had people from California, Colorado, Kansas City and these are people who follow her around the country,” Boesch said. “They are so thrilled with her performances that they followed her online and when they saw she was coming to Columbus, they called to see if they could get tickets. To me, it shows she must put on an amazing show for people to come from those distances to see her right here in Columbus.”

Boesch said Friends of Music was thrilled when they were able to secure Manchester to perform here.

“Friends of Music is extremely excited to bring in Melissa Manchester,” Boesch said. “We work with a service out of South Dakota - Allied Concert Services – and they bring us a list of potential performers. We were pretty much blown away when Melissa Manchester was on the touring list.”

Nickolite said she’s glad that a group like Friends of Music is hosting high-caliber concerts.

“I just applaud them,” she said. “I think it’s a very wonderful experience and very cultural. I’m just thrilled (Manchester) is coming to Columbus.”

Friends of Music will have its final concert of the season with Sultans of String at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at CHS.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

