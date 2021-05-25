Following His Calling: Brown gives up succcessful career in Omaha to serve as pastor at Columbus Baptist Church

“I just know he has a heart for people and ministry,” McQueen said. “So it’s neat for me to see as his friend all that come together. It’s a joy.”

Brown said he and his family have settled into Columbus nicely, noting they have a strong desire to get involved in the community. He’s working as an estimator for Central Confinement Service LLC, adding that working in agriculture has been a “neat experience” so far.

He said he’s hopeful people – even those who do not attend Columbus Baptist – will come out and take away something meaningful from the service on June 6 or any date for that matter. His intention is to grow the church.

“I am very passionate when I preach the Bible. Especially as it pertains to the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and His saving grace," Brown said. "We love our Bible, and our Lord Jesus Christ. But we love and care about people. We would love to invite anyone who would want to come and visit our church.”

Although he has a love for Iowa and Omaha, Columbus is where the Browns feel they belong.

“There is no doubt in any of our minds that Columbus feels more like home than any place we’ve been,” he said. “It’s just amazing what God does …”

Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.