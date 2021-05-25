Following His Calling: Brown gives up succcessful career in Omaha to serve as pastor at Columbus Baptist Church

God’s calling was so strong for Jason Brown that he recently stepped away from his longtime successful construction business in Omaha and relocated his family to Columbus.
“It’s been a good change. A welcome change,” said Brown, who along with his wife and three kids moved to Columbus back in March. “Jesus is the answer. The Lord put a burden on my heart to preach the gospel and teach the Bible.”
Columbus Baptist Church’s board voted on Brown to become its new pastor back in October, but he will be officially ordained during a 6 p.m. service on June 6.
“It’s a tremendous blessing,” Brown said of becoming the pastor at Columbus Baptist Church. “They’re (the church family) phenomenal. They’re caring, very good to us, and we love them very deeply. Each one of them is very, very special and has a special place in my heart.”
Brown becoming pastor at the church, 5124 23rd St., is no spur-of-the-moment situation. It has been in the works for quite some time now.
A native of Southeast Iowa, Brown moved to Omaha in 1998 and met his wife. He said he has been a Christian for most of his life, but got his remodeling business off the ground in Omaha. About 14 years ago, he began attending Midwestern Baptist Church and soon got the opportunity to serve the Lord there by preaching as a volunteer to young people in different capacities in Omaha.
Meanwhile, Columbus Baptist last year began its search for a new leader when the previous pastor moved on.
John McQueen, the pastor at Fremont’s Liberty Baptist Church, was one of the pastors who came out to Columbus to help temporarily fill the void for several months. McQueen, a friend of Brown’s after they met and volunteered together at the same church in Omaha years ago, believed his pal would be a great addition to the Columbus church.
“I thought it would be the perfect fit,” McQueen said. “So I ended up contacting his pastor and telling him about the church.”
Brown admittedly said he came up to Columbus on weekends beginning last August to serve in a temporary capacity – he intended to eventually get back to Iowa. But plans quickly changed.
“I had no desire to be their pastor, but we were up here for a few weeks preaching and the Lord put a burden on our hearts. He really changed the direction of what He wanted us to do,” Brown said. “I am so thankful He did. One of the great joys of my life besides my kids is being the pastor here. That calling in our lives was something my whole family was on board with right away.”
McQueen will be one of several Nebraska pastors on hand for the ceremony on June 6. He said he’s happy Brown and Columbus Baptist Church found one another.
“I just know he has a heart for people and ministry,” McQueen said. “So it’s neat for me to see as his friend all that come together. It’s a joy.”
Brown said he and his family have settled into Columbus nicely, noting they have a strong desire to get involved in the community. He’s working as an estimator for Central Confinement Service LLC, adding that working in agriculture has been a “neat experience” so far.
He said he’s hopeful people – even those who do not attend Columbus Baptist – will come out and take away something meaningful from the service on June 6 or any date for that matter. His intention is to grow the church.
“I am very passionate when I preach the Bible. Especially as it pertains to the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and His saving grace," Brown said. "We love our Bible, and our Lord Jesus Christ. But we love and care about people. We would love to invite anyone who would want to come and visit our church.”
Although he has a love for Iowa and Omaha, Columbus is where the Browns feel they belong.
“There is no doubt in any of our minds that Columbus feels more like home than any place we’ve been,” he said. “It’s just amazing what God does …”
