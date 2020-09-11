Foltz earns CCH's Caring Kind Award

Melissa Foltz, LPN, was recently selected as the winner of the Caring Kind Award at Columbus Community Hospital.
The Caring Kind Award is an honor through the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) that recognizes health care employees who go above and beyond to show compassion for patients, and demonstrate a dedication to their job responsibilities and to service excellence.
Each year, hospitals and health care systems that are members of NHA select one person from their organization to be recognized at the NHA’s annual convention. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a Caring Kind Awards Luncheon this year. As CCH’s Caring Kind Award recipient, Foltz will have an internal celebration at a later date and time.
Foltz has worked in the emergency department at CCH for 13 years. She was nominated for this award by Sue Deyke, CCH’s emergency department director. Deyke said that Foltz is an exemplar employee who always arrives with a positive attitude.
“Melissa has an exceptional work ethic and readily picks up and covers extra shifts for staff members,” Deyke said.
Foltz is also certified in LEAN methodology and Deyke said that shows in the work she does for the emergency department.
“Daily, she looks for ways to streamline processes and improve care given in the department,” Deyke said. “She is selfless in her work.”
Recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Foltz worked extra shifts in CCH’s outpatient testing area. She also organized the process to streamline swab collection, ordering and going home instructions. This allowed CCH to handle the surge of patients suspected of having COVID-19 in a safe and efficient manner. Deyke said that Foltz maintained all other responsibilities during this time without complaint.
“She maintained a positive attitude that represents her commitment and engagement to CCH,” Deyke said.
For more information on CCH’s dedicated employees like Foltz, visit www.columbushosp.org.
