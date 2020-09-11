Foltz earns CCH's Caring Kind Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Foltz, LPN, was recently selected as the winner of the Caring Kind Award at Columbus Community Hospital.

The Caring Kind Award is an honor through the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) that recognizes health care employees who go above and beyond to show compassion for patients, and demonstrate a dedication to their job responsibilities and to service excellence.

Each year, hospitals and health care systems that are members of NHA select one person from their organization to be recognized at the NHA’s annual convention. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a Caring Kind Awards Luncheon this year. As CCH’s Caring Kind Award recipient, Foltz will have an internal celebration at a later date and time.

Foltz has worked in the emergency department at CCH for 13 years. She was nominated for this award by Sue Deyke, CCH’s emergency department director. Deyke said that Foltz is an exemplar employee who always arrives with a positive attitude.

“Melissa has an exceptional work ethic and readily picks up and covers extra shifts for staff members,” Deyke said.

Foltz is also certified in LEAN methodology and Deyke said that shows in the work she does for the emergency department.