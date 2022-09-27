Food, flyovers and fun: Elks Country Club hosts veterans golf night

Those watching the sky on the afternoon of Sept. 24 may have seen a couple of older planes fly over the Columbus area.

Piloted by Kurt Muhle and Keith Harbour, the Nanchang CJ-6 aircraft acted as a starting pistol for Elks Lodge 1195's fourth annual veterans' golf outing.

The outing was started as a way to thank and honor veterans for their service with free dinner, golf and fellowship. Exalted Grand Leader Marty Divis said this is one way the Elks can give back to their community.

"One of our big things is giving back to the community. That's how they got me on board," Divis said.

One of the veterans in attendance, Terry Schaecher, was in Vietnam from 1969-1970, South of Saigon, as part of the 11th Armored Cavalry. Almost 50 years after his service, Schaecher said he's a regular attendee of the outing.

"I've come the last three years. You meet some old troops from way back when and the new ones too. It's a great deal," Schaecher said. "It gets all the veterans from surrounding areas together and like we always say, we're brothers-in-arms."

Veterans came from all over the Columbus area and from the Norfolk Veterans' Home. The group from Norfolk were given a 50-inch TV to take back with them.

"The Elks is all about family, faith and country. That's what Elks stands for and we're helping the veterans," Divis said.

Divis urged that the Elks Country Club can be misunderstood, given the name and prominent use as a country club, but that the Elks are about more than golf and social gathering.

"A lot of people think this is just a country club. First and foremost, it's an Elks lodge. Elks lodges are an association where people get together but it's also, outside of the government, the number one entity that gives scholarships to kids to go to college," Divis said.

Divis, who served in the Army from 1989-2021 and as a police officer for several years during that time, was the host for the event. Divis said the work wasn't all him, and that many people made this event happen.

"I served in the Army and with that they asked me to spearhead this, but it's not just me. There's all the board members that are part of it, we have the new general manager. My wife has helped a lot," Divis said.

As an additional honor for two Vietnam veterans in the crowd, Mark Sullivan, who served in the Navy from 1986 until his retirement in 2006, and Bill Klug, who served in the Army from 1969 to 1971 in Vietnam were presented with Quilts of Valor.

"It's a big deal," Klug said. "It's really great, I never expected it."

In a surprising turn of events, after giving Klug and Sullivan their quilts, Divis was asked to come to the front of the room. His family assembled near the front table, carrying a third quilt.

"To get tricked into the same thing and my wife with all the information, it floods everything back, it's been 18 months, to have those flashbacks come back, it's chilling, exciting and emotional all at the same time," Divis said.

Divis said the event is meaningful most of all because it embodies the bond veterans have with one another, across generations, conflicts and branches.

"There might be one person who came here who might be having some issues right now, they don't know where life is taking them, where they're going," Divis said. "Seeing the support here, you remember there's someone else out there."

Those in attendance were provided free steaks from Cargill, cooked on Pillen Family Farms' massive grill. Columbus Bank and Trust, Clay Hills Ag, Bank of the Valley, NETS Transportations, Ameriprise Financial, Abel Inc., Commodity Solutions Inc., GPS Bank, kwELITE Keller Williams Realty, Disabled American Veterans and Big 10 Sports Bar and Grill also sponsored the event.