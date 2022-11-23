Food pantries still in need during holiday season

The last months of the year are often associated with thankfulness and a spirit of giving. At Columbus Middle School, that giving means more than just its face value.

The Platte County Food Pantry receives donations from charitable individuals and groups year-round, but over the last year, has seen reduced numbers in both monetary and food donations. Recently, however, Behlen Mfg. Co., Great Plains State Bank and Columbus Middle School donated food, for which the pantry is very grateful, according to Director Jan Berry.

"We, as individuals think of giving more at this time of year but is it more important? Probably not. It's ongoing. When March or April come and people weren't able to give at this time, they may say 'I should do that, I didn't do that,'" Berry said.

This time of year, according to Columbus Middle School Student Council Sponsor Christina Nilson, the school has held a food drive for quite a few years, at least 14.

"In the past it was just student council set up at the front and kids dropped food off as they came in but we had been slowly getting less and less food every year," Nilson said.

In 2021, she decided to try an idea she saw on the internet, and students took to it very well.

"Last year I had found an idea on the internet where in their homerooms, students collect the food all week and on the last day they build a castle out of the food they collected," Nilson said.

With this new method, this year the school accumulated 3,355 food items to donate to the food pantry, which was actually less than 2021's total, which still exceeded expectations.

"Last year because it was the first year I had no expectation of how much we were going to get and last year we had like 4,500 items, so we were not prepared and the food pantry only sent one truck," Nilson said.

This year, they were able to load several. The castles, Nilson said, were photographed and submitted to the student council, who voted for the best overall and best in grade level. The homeroom with the most items received stars on a banner to be tallied at the end of the year, best overall castle won donuts and best for each grade level won fast passes for the lunch lines.

"The school holds the food drive every November, we try to schedule it a few weeks before Thanksgiving so food can be unpacked and ready for the holidays in time," Nilson said.

Berry said that, even with the recent donations, the food pantry is still slightly behind the curve in terms of need, as donations on average are down this past year. In the past, it has brought in 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of food per month where in 2022 it averaged a little over 1,000 per month, while the need has been the same.

Around Thanksgiving and Christmas, the food pantry likes to offer "holiday" food items such as canned cranberries, gravy, instant stuffing, potatoes, canned pumpkins and the like, Berry said. Thus, these are the kind of items it likes to have in stock around those times.

"Stuff we typically think of during the holidays would be nice. These families don’t have food anyway, it would be nice if they could have a nice holiday meal just like the rest of us," Berry said.

The Platte County Food Pantry is always looking for items like soap, toothbrushes, deodorant and shampoo as well, Berry said.

Harriet Janicek, assistant manager of the Simon House Pantry, said any donation is appreciated but microwaveable meals and paper products are donated less frequently yet in demand.

"We do see a lot of people homeless, living in motels and stuff. [We would like] things that are microwaveable, individual serving type meals. Paper products are always necessary because of the fact that WIC or food stamps can't be used for paper products," Janicek said.

Items such as canned meat and Hamburger Helper are always appreciated at First United Methodist Church, a representative said, as they keep well and can help make a meal kit.

The Platte County Food Pantry is open for drop-off and pickup on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.

First United Methodist Church's food pantry is open for donations during normal business hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Pickup is available on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.

Simon House's food pantry is open for donations Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.