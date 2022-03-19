Food pantries still see need

The COVID-19 pandemic may be slowing down but need for food pantries will most likely remain steady in the wake of recent inflation spikes.

According to the Associated Press, inflation has reached 7% in the United States, the highest rate in 40 years. Many of the hardest-hit commodities are basic necessities like food, gas and heat.

That impact can be seen in the Columbus area. This week, super unleaded fuel has been priced at $3.79 at most local gas stations with unleaded more than $4, as previously reported.

The Rev. Miguel Godoy of Centro Misionero De Cristo Para Las Naciones, which operates a drive-through food pantry once a month, said there is definitely a need in Columbus. It does not service in January or February due to cold weather, but starts back up Saturday.

“Gas prices have gone up incredibly and I know that food prices have gone up incredibly also,” Godoy said. “I'm pretty sure there's going to be a lot of need for people with the food pantry. This is actually our first one for this year. I'm assuming the outcomes going to be the same as far as we're not going to have anything left over at all.”

Godoy said the food pantry’s numbers have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic.

“Before COVID hit we were doing about 150 families. But then COVID hit (and) it doubled we've been serving 336 families every time,” he added. “There was one month last year where we couldn't service everybody because, of course, we only had enough for 336 families.”

There are no income guidelines and no identification is needed to receive food assistance.

“They do require for us to do a report on a monthly basis as far as how many seniors, how many adults and how many children come through,” Godoy said. “When it when it boils down to individual people, we're servicing about 900, sometimes a little bit closer to 1,000 people a month.”

Because the food pantry hasn’t been operating the past two months, Godoy could not say if there will be an increased need following the spike in inflation. Even though this winter has been mild, they still have been unable to service as they weren't scheduled to receive food deliveries.

The inflation issue itself has not really impacted the pantry’s operations as they receive food items from Food Bank for the Heartland of Omaha.

Other area food pantries, though, purchase some of their own items and are affected by the ever-rising costs of commodities.

The Colfax County Food Pantry, based in nearby Schuyler, is holding a “The Easter Challenge” fundraiser due to scarcity and increasing prices. They operate on the first and third Wednesday of every month on a first come, first serve basis. There’s a once-a-month limit per family.

The food pantry is hoping to raise $6,000 by Easter, April 17. Although any donations are appreciated, they are specifically asking for donations of spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, cooking oil and laundry detergent.

“They’re very hard to get right now and/or very expensive. Spaghetti noodles, and I actually didn’t realize until I went looking for them, are really hard to find right now,” said June Cogdill, a volunteer with the Colfax County Food Pantry.

Cogdill said that in the past couple of months, the cost of what they provide to families in need has gone up 7%.

The food pantry is also rolling out a sponsorship program that will provide a family with enough necessities for one month. It costs $50 per month, or $600 a year.

The Colfax County Food Pantry is limited in how many families it can help due to funding but Cogdill estimated that there is mostly likely an increased need.

Jared Barton contributed to this report. Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

